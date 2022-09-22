Mother appears in court charged with murder of her two children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mother appears in court charged with murder of her two children

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 10.11pm
Mourners gather behind the hearse carrying the coffin bearing the remains of Mikey and Thelma Dennany in Longford, following their funeral Mass (Brian Lawless/PA)
Mourners gather behind the hearse carrying the coffin bearing the remains of Mikey and Thelma Dennany in Longford, following their funeral Mass (Brian Lawless/PA)

A mother has appeared in court charged with the murder of her two children in Co Westmeath.

Lynn Egar, 48, with an address at Winetown, Rathowen, in Co Westmeath, was charged with two counts of murder during a special sitting of Mullingar District Court.

She is charged with murdering five-year-old Thelma and two-year-old Michael (Mikey) Dennany on a rural road at Lackan, Multyfarnham, on September 9.

Detective Sergeant David Donnelly told the court that Egar was charged with two counts of murder shortly before 8pm on Thursday.

Floral tributes are left by the hearse as the funeral Mass for Mikey and Thelma Dennany takes place in Longford
Floral tributes by the hearse as the funeral Mass for Mikey and Thelma Dennany took place in Longford (Brian Lawless/PA)

Det Sgt Donnelly said that she made no reply after she was charged.

Dressed in a purple zipped hooded top and dark trousers, Egar sat with her head bowed during the five-minute court appearance and did not address the court.

Solicitor Damien Coffey made an application for legal aid and handed a statement of her means in to court.

District Judge Bernadette Owens granted the application for legal aid.

Judge Owens said that any application for bail is a matter for the High Court.

Egar was remanded to the Dochas Centre, the women’s section at Mountjoy Prison in Dublin, and will appear before Athlone District Court next Wednesday via video link.

