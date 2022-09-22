Boeing agrees multimillion-dollar payout over plane safety claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Boeing agrees multimillion-dollar payout over plane safety claims

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 10.56pm
A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land (Elaine Thompson/AP)
A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land (Elaine Thompson/AP)

Boeing is to pay 200 million dollars (£178m) to settle allegations that the company and its former CEO misled investors about the safety of its 737 Max after two of the airliners crashed, killing 346 people.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Thursday that it charged the aircraft maker and former CEO Dennis Muilenburg with making significant misleading public statements about the plane and an automated flight-control system that was implicated in the crashes.

Neither Boeing nor Muilenburg admitted wrongdoing, but they agreed to orders that include penalties of 200 million dollars for Boeing and 1 million for Muilenburg, who was ousted in December 2019, nine months after the second crash.

The SEC said Boeing and Muilenburg knew that the flight system, known as MCAS, posed a safety issue but promised the public that the plane was safe.

The SEC said they also falsely claimed that there had been no gaps in the process of certifying the plane in the first place.

“Boeing and Muilenburg put profits over people by misleading investors about the safety of the 737 Max all in an effort to rehabilitate Boeing’s image” after the crashes, said Gurbir Grewal, director of the SEC’s enforcement division.

Boeing reached a separate 2.5 billion dollar settlement with the Justice Department last year. Most of that money went to airlines whose 737 Max jets were grounded for nearly two years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Retail bosses have welcomed plans to reintroduce tax-free shopping in the UK for global tourists (Alamy/PA)
Retail bosses hail return of tax-free shopping for international tourists
Fashion brands Next and Boohoo will shed light on how consumer budgets are faring in the current high-inflation environment when they reveal their latest results next week (Ian West/PA)
Next and Boohoo investors eye sales boost as shoppers receive energy bill help
Network Rail said only about 11% of services will operate on October 1 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Strike by rail workers set to cripple services
Government promises to make it easier to build wind farms in England (Danny Lawson/PA)
Government promises to make it easier to build wind farms in England
Conservative chair of the Treasury Select Committee Mel Stride was responding to the Chancellor’s financial statement (David Mirzoeff/PA)
Tory Treasury Committee chair flags ‘vast void at centre’ of statement
Undated handout photo issued by McColl’s *McColl’s/PA)
Watchdog says it could approve Morrisons’ takeover of McColl’s
Kwasi Kwarteng said he is happy to “engage” with a call to cut fuel duty as MPs sought a steer from the Chancellor on a wide range of tax and spend questions (PA)
Kwasi Kwarteng says he is happy to ‘engage’ with Tory MP’s call to cut…
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (PA)
Chancellor on collision course with unions over strikes
TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said work, not wealth, should be rewarded (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Chancellor’s statement welcomed by business but attacked by unions
Housebuilders have seen their shares surge higher after the Chancellor’s move to slash stamp duty and announce major reforms of Briton’s planning system. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Housebuilders boosted by stamp duty cuts and moves to free up planning

More from The Courier

One of the temporary 40mph signs on the Kingsway
'Confusing' Kingsway speed stickers still up because they're too sticky - but lower limit…
0
Stevie Crawford will take charge of East fife one final time this weekend.
New Dundee United No.2 Stevie Crawford to take charge of East Fife one last…
0
Lowther was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.
'Morally depraved' serial rapist from Fife branded jailed for 12 years
Cases are continuing to fall across Tayside and Fife.
Covid cases on the decline across Tayside and Fife for second week in a…
0
The benches were installed in memory of Hazel's son Cole.
Mother's sadness as son's memorial benches removed from Fife's Lochore Meadows
0
Liam Fox impressed as interim Dundee United boss
Liam Fox named Dundee United head coach on two-year deal as ex Scotland striker…
0

Editor's Picks