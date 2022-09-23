Cornish castle linked to King Arthur at risk from rising sea levels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Cornish castle linked to King Arthur at risk from rising sea levels

By Press Association
September 23 2022, 3.09am
Tintagel Castle in Cornwall needs urgent work to protect it from coastal erosion (English Heritage/PA)
Tintagel Castle in Cornwall needs urgent work to protect it from coastal erosion (English Heritage/PA)

A Cornish castle immortalised in British mythology as the place of King Arthur’s conception is at risk of tumbling into the sea as climate change increases the pace of coastal erosion.

Tintagel Castle is one of several sites at risk of being lost forever, English Heritage has warned, as rising seas pound the coastline.

The heritage body described the rate of land lost over the last few years as “alarming”, warning that sea levels are now rising at their fastest rate for nearly three millenia.

The charity has now launched a multimillion-pound fundraising appeal to fund works to halt the damage to the sites it manages.

Rob Woodside, director of estates at English Heritage, said: “Erosion along England’s coastline is nothing new but the rate of land loss that we have seen over the past few years is alarming, and some scenarios indicate that sea levels could increase by up to a metre by the end of the century.”

He continued: “To give this some context, last century sea levels rose by 14cm along the southern coast of England.

“Climate change is accelerating the issues faced by our coastal heritage and creating huge challenges for organisations like English Heritage seeking to protect it.”

Mr Woodside added: “Rising sea levels and more regular storms pose a real risk to the future of many of our sites.”

Tintagel Castle
Tintagel Castle has always struggled with erosion (English Heritage/PA)

The site of Tintagel has been inhabited since the late Roman period, but it was not until the 12th century when chronicler Geoffrey of Monmoth claimed it was where King Arthur was conceived.

His mythological account of the history of the kings of Britain, Historia Regum Britanniae, cemented Tintagel’s place in the national imagination.

It is thought this new-found celebrity inspired Richard, Earl of Cornwall, to start building a castle there in the 1230s.

English Heritage said the site has always battled with erosion, with parts of the castle already falling into the sea by the 14th century.

But it said recently parts of the cliff directly in front of the visitors centre had been lost, affecting the viewing area and the coastal path.

It is hoping to raise £40,000 to repair this and the damage caused by last winter’s storms.

Bayard’s Cove Fort
View of Bayard’s Cove Fort Cove from the north-east (English Heritage/PA)

Other castles considered to be among the most vulnerable to coastal erosion include Bayard’s Cove Fort near Dartmouth in Devon, which was built in Tudor times to defend the entrance to the Dart Estuary.

It is situated on a terrace cut from the rocky river bank, making it vulnerable to flooding, English Heritage said.

On the island of St Mary’s in the Isles of Scilly, the Garrison Walls are also at risk.

The walls, which were built to strengthen the island’s defences after the attempted invasion by the Spanish Armada, have “pinch points” which take the full force of the tide and make them vulnerable to erosion.

Hurst Castle in Hampshire, an artillery fortress built by Henry VIII, saw a huge section of the 18th century east wing collapse in February 2021 after the sea undercut its foundations.

English Heritage said work to stabilise the damaged section has been completed, but warned the sea walls around the original Tudor fort are also in urgent need of repair at an estimated cost of £160,000.

Hurst Castle
A section of Hurst Castle collapsed in early 2021 (English Heritage/PA)

Just down the coast, Calshot Castle – another of Henry VIII’s fortifications – is battling erosion, but its low lying site also puts it at risk from flooding as sea levels rise.

In Cumbria, 14th-century Piel Castle stands on a rapidly eroding low-lying island around half a mile from the coast of Morecambe Bay.

Built to guard Barrow-in-Furness against pirates and Scots raiders, swathes of the surrounding island have already been lost, while some of the castle fell into the sea in the 19th century.

Piel Castle
The island on which Piel Castle stands is disappearing (English Heritage/PA)

In recent years, English Heritage said the sea banks and modern gabion sea defences, loose stones shaped into blocks by wire cages, had been undermined by coastal erosion, costing at least £25,000 to repair.

Mr Woodside said: “Hundreds of heritage sites in the UK and around the world are increasingly at risk.

“If these coastal properties are to survive the coming decades, we will need to strengthen their walls and build sea defences to protect them. It is for this reason that we are launching a public appeal to raise funds for this vital conservation work.”

-To donate to English Heritage’s Coastal Conservation Appeal visit www.english-heritage.org.uk/support-us/our-appeals/coast/

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Wales manager Robert Page does not believe Nations League relegation will impact the country’s World Cup campaign (Mike Egerton/PA)
Relegation will not dent Wales’ confidence for the World Cup – Robert Page
Far-right Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni votes at a polling station in Rome (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Italian far-right alliance leading vote, exit poll shows
Poland’s Robert Lewandowski (left) celebrates with goalscorer Karol Swiderski after setting up Poland’s winner against Wales in Cardiff (Nick Potts/PA)
Wales relegated from Nations League’s top tier following Poland defeat
Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show next year (Ian West/PA)
Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl halftime show, NFL announces
(PA)
Man arrested at airport on suspicion of attempted murder after four hit by car
A pupil looks at floral tributes at the scene in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield (Danny Lawson/PA)
Two teenagers charged with murder after death of Khayri McLean
A Russian officer checks the temperature of recruits as they line up to be registered at a military recruitment centre in Volgograd, Russia (AP Photo)
Russia’s call-up splits EU as Ukraine says it shows weakness
A wave crashes over Newhaven lighthouse at West Quay in East Sussex (Steve Parsons/PA)
Weather predicted to turn autumnal for UK in coming week
Police stand guard outside the Iranian Embassy in central London (Luke O’Reilly/PA)
Protesters clash with police outside Iranian embassy in London
Gareth Southgate wants to see everybody pulling together at Wembley (Zac Goldwin/PA)
Gareth Southgate urges England fans to ‘get behind the team’ in Germany send-off

More from The Courier

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henry's Coffee House in City Square, Dundee.
Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop
0
Curator Matthew Jarron guiding people around Hawkhill House's fascinating collection.
Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day
0
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
The Vasco da Gama made a stop in Dundee on its way to Edinburgh
Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion
1
John Winton McNab.
'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant…
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash

Editor's Picks