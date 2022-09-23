Australian politicians pay tribute to Queen on return to parliament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Australian politicians pay tribute to Queen on return to parliament

By Press Association
September 23 2022, 3.43am
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Australian politicians have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after they returned to parliament from a break taken to observe the monarch’s death.

An obscure and longstanding protocol in Australia bars parliament from sitting for 15 days following a British monarch’s death.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese had decided to follow the protocol. Mr Albanese has previously said he wants an Australian president to replace the British monarch as the nation’s head of state, although he has avoided getting entangled in the republic debate during the mourning period.

Each chamber of Australia’s parliament — the Senate and the House — was spending Friday passing condolence motions for the late monarch as well as congratulating King Charles III on his accession to the throne.

Mr Albanese said it was hard to grasp the Queen was now just a memory after her seven-decade reign.

“She was a rare and reassuring constant amidst rapid change,” Mr Albanese said.

Queen Elizabeth visited Australia 16 times during her reign.

“She got to know us, appreciate us, embrace us, and the feeling was very much mutual,” Mr Albanese said.

The prime minister offered his condolences to King Charles.

“We think of King Charles, who feels the weight of this sorrow as he takes on the weight of the crown,” Mr Albanese said. “At the dawn of his reign, we wish his majesty well.”

Opposition leader Peter Dutton said Australians had drawn on the wisdom of the Queen’s words and the comfort of her voice.

“She admired that Australian trait to honour those who go about their essential business without fuss or media attention,” Mr Dutton said.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Mr Albanese signs a book of condolence at Lancaster House in London (David Parry Media Assignments/PA)

“But of course, wherever the Queen went, crowds choked the streets cheering, and clapping, and waving their flags to express their adoration.”

Adam Bandt, leader of the small Australian Greens party, expressed his condolences but reiterated his support for Australia to become a republic.

“The Queen’s passing means that we get a new head of state without having any say in the matter. It is absolutely the appropriate time to talk respectfully about whether that is right for us as a country,” he said.

“We can offer our condolences to those grieving her personally, while also talking respectfully about what it means for us as a people.”

Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young offered condolences but also spoke about the need for reconciliation with Australia’s Indigenous people.

“She did not remove children from their parents, or personally attempt to remove and decimate one of the oldest cultures in the world,” Ms Hanson-Young told the Senate.

“(But) she was the representative of the government in the institution that did. Generations of oppression, trauma and suffering as the result of colonisation must be reckoned with.”

British High Commissioner Vicki Treadell was at parliament to hear the tributes.

