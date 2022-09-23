Desmond Tutu’s daughter barred from officiating funeral by Church of England By Press Association September 23 2022, 5.06am (Gareth Fuller/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The daughter of the late Desmond Tutu has reportedly been prohibited from leading her godfather’s funeral by the Church of England because she is married to a woman. Mpho Tutu van Furth, who is a practicing Anglican priest in the US, had been asked to officiate the funeral on Thursday in Shropshire. In a statement carried by the BBC, the Diocese of Hereford said: “Advice was given in line with the House of Bishops current guidance on same-sex marriage.” Ms Tutu van Furth reportedly told the broadcaster the decision “seemed really churlish and hurtful”. The Church of England does not allow same-sex marriage in its clergy, but The Episcopal Church in the US – of which Ms Tutu van Furth is a part – does. She had her licence rescinded in South Africa when she revealed her sexuality. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Relegation will not dent Wales’ confidence for the World Cup – Robert Page Italian far-right alliance leading vote, exit poll shows Wales relegated from Nations League’s top tier following Poland defeat Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl halftime show, NFL announces Man arrested at airport on suspicion of attempted murder after four hit by car Two teenagers charged with murder after death of Khayri McLean Russia’s call-up splits EU as Ukraine says it shows weakness Weather predicted to turn autumnal for UK in coming week Protesters clash with police outside Iranian embassy in London Gareth Southgate urges England fans to ‘get behind the team’ in Germany send-off More from The Courier Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop 0 Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day 0 Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller 0 Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion 1 'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant… John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash Editor's Picks Chic Brodie: Tributes paid to former SNP politician from Dundee who has died Rosyth could be named as one of five new Scottish ‘investment zones’ Perth High School teacher ‘ecstatic’ as pupils’ poem named project of the year New cost of living support schemes launched in Fife – here’s how you can benefit Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan on injury torment, finally talking up a win and was it his goal? Look inside historic Fife church before transformation into luxury two-bed home Construction sector a major Brexit loser says Dundee Institute of Architects president From podcasting to shot stopping: How the McNicoll family are making their mark on Dundee United Fly-tippers ‘back with a vengeance’ as piles of rubble dumped in Dundee Fife links to Joy Division and The Human League recalled in new post-punk book by Cupar-schooled co-author