Moscow-held regions of Ukraine vote on whether to join Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Moscow-held regions of Ukraine vote on whether to join Russia

By Press Association
September 23 2022, 7.12am Updated: September 23 2022, 10.37am
A military vehicle drives along a street with a billboard that reads: ‘With Russia forever, September 27’, prior to a referendum in Luhansk (AP)
A military vehicle drives along a street with a billboard that reads: ‘With Russia forever, September 27’, prior to a referendum in Luhansk (AP)

Voting has begun in Moscow-held regions of Ukraine on referendums to become part of Russia, Russian-backed officials there said.

The Kremlin-orchestrated referendums, which have been widely denounced by Ukraine and the West as shams without any legal force, are seen as a step toward annexing the territories by Russia.

The votes are being held in the Luhansk, partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

In Kherson, which is almost fully controlled by Moscow, the balloting was also expected to get underway on Friday morning.

The vote, which asks residents if they want their regions to be part of Russia, is certain to go Moscow’s way.

That would give Russia the pretext to claim that attempts by Ukrainian forces to regain control are attacks on Russia itself, dramatically escalating the seven-month-old conflict.

The referendums follow Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order of a partial mobilisation, which could add some 300,000 Russian troops to the fight.

The balloting will continue for five days until Tuesday.

According to Russian-installed officials in the occupied regions, who cited safety reasons, during the first four days election officials will be bringing ballots to people’s homes and setting up makeshift polling stations near residential buildings.

Tuesday will be the only day when the voters will be invited to come to regular polls.

Polls also opened in Russia, where refugees from the occupied regions can cast their votes.

Denis Pushilin, separatist leader of Moscow-backed authorities in the Donetsk region, called the referendum on Friday “a historical milestone”.

Ukrainian soldiers fire in the recently retaken Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region
Ukrainian soldiers fire in the recently retaken Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region (Kostiantyn Liberov/AP)

Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, addressed the occupied regions on Friday in an online statement, saying: “If you decide to become part of the Russian Federation — we will support you.”

Valentina Matviyenko, chairwoman of Russia’s upper parliament house, said residents of the occupied regions were voting for “life or death” at the referendums.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky only briefly mentioned the “sham referenda” in his nightly address in which he switched from speaking in Ukrainian to Russian to directly tell Russian citizens they are being “thrown to their deaths”.

“You are already accomplices in all these crimes, murders and torture of Ukrainians,” he said. “Because you were silent. Because you are silent. And now it’s time for you to choose. For men in Russia, this is a choice to die or live, to become a cripple or to preserve health. For women in Russia, the choice is to lose their husbands, sons, grandchildren forever, or still try to protect them from death, from war, from one person.”

The voting takes place against the backdrop of incessant fighting in Ukraine, with Russian and Ukrainian forces exchanging fire as both sides refuse to concede ground.

On Friday morning, pro-Russia officials in the Zaporizhzhia region reported a loud blast in the centre of Melitopol, a city that Moscow captured early on in the war. Official Vladimir Rogov did not offer any details as to what caused the explosion or whether there was damage and casualties.

Moscow-backed authorities in the Donetsk region also accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the city of Donetsk, the region’s capital, and the nearby city of Yasynuvata.

Ukrainian officials, in turn, reported new rounds of Russian shelling in various parts of the country. Vitaliy Kim, governor of the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine that borders the Kherson region, said explosions rang out in the city of Mykolaiv in the early hours of Friday.

Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, said the Russians unleashed a barrage of shelling on Nikopol, a city across from the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, on Friday morning.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Wales manager Robert Page does not believe Nations League relegation will impact the country’s World Cup campaign (Mike Egerton/PA)
Relegation will not dent Wales’ confidence for the World Cup – Robert Page
Far-right Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni votes at a polling station in Rome (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Italian far-right alliance leading vote, exit poll shows
Poland’s Robert Lewandowski (left) celebrates with goalscorer Karol Swiderski after setting up Poland’s winner against Wales in Cardiff (Nick Potts/PA)
Wales relegated from Nations League’s top tier following Poland defeat
Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show next year (Ian West/PA)
Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl halftime show, NFL announces
(PA)
Man arrested at airport on suspicion of attempted murder after four hit by car
A pupil looks at floral tributes at the scene in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield (Danny Lawson/PA)
Two teenagers charged with murder after death of Khayri McLean
A Russian officer checks the temperature of recruits as they line up to be registered at a military recruitment centre in Volgograd, Russia (AP Photo)
Russia’s call-up splits EU as Ukraine says it shows weakness
A wave crashes over Newhaven lighthouse at West Quay in East Sussex (Steve Parsons/PA)
Weather predicted to turn autumnal for UK in coming week
Police stand guard outside the Iranian Embassy in central London (Luke O’Reilly/PA)
Protesters clash with police outside Iranian embassy in London
Gareth Southgate wants to see everybody pulling together at Wembley (Zac Goldwin/PA)
Gareth Southgate urges England fans to ‘get behind the team’ in Germany send-off

More from The Courier

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henry's Coffee House in City Square, Dundee.
Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop
0
Curator Matthew Jarron guiding people around Hawkhill House's fascinating collection.
Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day
0
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
The Vasco da Gama made a stop in Dundee on its way to Edinburgh
Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion
1
John Winton McNab.
'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant…
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash

Editor's Picks