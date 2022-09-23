US aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea for joint drills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

US aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea for joint drills

By Press Association
September 23 2022, 7.51am
US aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan is escorted into Busan Naval Base (Lee Jin-man/AP)
US aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan is escorted into Busan Naval Base (Lee Jin-man/AP)

The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan has arrived in the South Korean port of Busan ahead of the two countries’ joint military exercise aiming to show their strength against growing North Korean threats.

The joint drills will be the first involving a US aircraft carrier in the region since 2017, when the US sent three – including the Reagan – for naval drills with South Korea in response to North Korean nuclear and missile tests.

The allies this year have revived their large-scale military drills, which were downsized or shelved in previous years to support diplomacy with Pyongyang or because of Covid-19 – responding to North Korea’s resumption of major weapons testing and increasing threats of nuclear conflicts with Seoul and Washington.

A US soldier checks the FA-18 Super Hornet fighter jet on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in Busan, South Korea
A US soldier checks the FA-18 Super Hornet fighter jet on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in Busan, South Korea (Lee Jin-man/AP)

The South Korean navy said the training is meant to boost the allies’ military readiness and show “the firm resolve by the Korea-US alliance for the sake of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula”.

“The commitment of the US carrier strike group operating in and around the peninsula illustrates our commitment to stand together and our desire and focus ensuring that we are interoperable and integrated to face any challenge or threat whenever we are required,” Rear Admiral Michael Donnelly, commander of the carrier strike group, said in a press conference.

The North Korean threat is also expected to be a key agenda when US vice president Kamala Harris visits South Korea next week after attending the state funeral in Tokyo of slain former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

The Reagan’s arrival in South Korea comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told Pyongyang’s rubber-stamp parliament this month he would never abandon his nuclear weapons and missiles he needs to counter what he perceives as US hostility.

North Korea also passed a new law that enshrined its status as a nuclear power and authorised the preemptive use of nuclear weapons over a broad range of scenarios where the country or its leadership comes under threat.

Sung Kim, Joe Biden’s administration’s special representative for North Korea, met with South Korean counterpart Kim Gunn on Thursday in Seoul, where they expressed “serious concern” over the North’s escalating nuclear doctrine spelled out in the new law, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said.

Rear Admiral Michael Donnelly, commander of the carrier strike group, second from right, listens to a reporter’s question during a news conference on the deck of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in Busan, South Korea
Rear Admiral Michael Donnelly, commander of the carrier strike group, second from right, listens to a reporter’s question during a news conference on the deck of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in Busan, South Korea (Lee Jin-man/AP)

The diplomats reaffirmed the US commitment to defend South Korea in the event of a nuclear war with the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear.

The allies also maintained their months-old assessment that North Korea is gearing up to conduct its first nuclear test since 2017 and discussed “stern” countermeasures to such an action, the ministry said.

North Korea has dialled up weapons testing to a record pace in 2022, launching more than 30 ballistic weapons including its first intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) since 2017, as it exploits a divide in the UN Security Council deepened over Russia’s war on Ukraine.

While North Korea’s ICBMs garner much of US attention because they pose a potential threat to the American homeland, the North has also been expanding its arsenal of nuclear-capable, shorter-range missiles designed to evade missile defences in South Korea.

North Korea’s expanding arsenal and threats of preemptive nuclear attacks have triggered concerns in South Korea over the credibility of the US “nuclear umbrella” protecting its allies in the event of war.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, a conservative who took office in May, has vowed to enhance South Korea’s conventional missile capabilities and work with Mr Biden’s administration to develop more effective strategies to deter North Korean attacks.

Protesters stage a rally to oppose the planned the joint military exercises between the US and South Korea in front of the US embassy in Seoul, South Korea
Protesters stage a rally to oppose the planned the joint military exercises between the US and South Korea in front of the US embassy in Seoul, South Korea (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

Senior US and South Korean officials met in Washington this month for discussions on the allies’ deterrence strategies and issued a statement reaffirming that “any (North Korean) nuclear attack would be met with an overwhelming and decisive response”.

The statement said the United States reiterated “its ironclad and unwavering commitment to draw on the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear (one)” to provide extended deterrence to South Korea.

North Korea has so far rejected US and South Korean calls to return to nuclear diplomacy, which have been stalled since 2019 over disagreements in exchanging the release of US-led sanctions against the North and the North’s disarmament steps.

North Korea has harshly criticised Mr Yoon for continuing military exercises with the US and also for letting South Korean civilian activists fly anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets and other “dirty waste” across the border by balloon, even dubiously claiming the items caused its Covid-19 outbreak.

South Korean activists have continued to launch balloons after North Korea last month warned of “deadly” retaliation, triggering concern North Korea may react with a weapons test or even border skirmishes.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry, which deals with inter-Korean affairs, pleaded for activists to stop, citing safety reasons.

Lee Hyo-jung, the ministry’s spokesman, also said Friday that South Korea was prepared to sternly respond to any North Korean retaliation over leafletting.

