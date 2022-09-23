Brother’s videos provide new twist in Paul Pogba extortion probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Brother's videos provide new twist in Paul Pogba extortion probe

By Press Association
September 23 2022, 9.23am
Manchester United's Paul Pogba during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester (PA)
Manchester United’s Paul Pogba during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester (PA)

Paul Pogba’s older brother has released a string of videos taking aim at the France and former Manchester United star, his entourage and his wealthy lifestyle.

It is a bizarre new twist in a police probe into allegations the World Cup winner was targeted by extortionists.

More than 30 videos of Mathias Pogba reading to camera in French from a lengthy statement were posted to Twitter on Friday.

It is not clear exactly when the clips were filmed, but it may have been before Mathias turned himself in for police questioning last week.

He has reportedly been in custody since.

Recording the video appears to have been time consuming – he wears three different T-shirts.

“If you are watching this video that will be because my brother Paul Pogba has found a way to silence me,” he said in the first of the series.

“I record this video so that whatever happens, everything is revealed.”

The words “insurance video, held in a safe place” are written on top of many of the videos.

They followed through on previous social media posts where Mathias threatened to make explosive revelations about his brother, who now plays for Juventus.

Paul Pogba now plays for Italian side Juventus
Paul Pogba now plays for Italian side Juventus (PA)

Mathias and four others were hit with preliminary charges last Saturday and jailed in the extortion probe, French prosecutors said.

In the latest series of recordings, Mathias accuses his multi-millionaire brother of having abandoned members of their family, leaving them in poverty.

He also claims the midfielder mixed with criminals and repeats claims the 29-year-old midfielder employed a witch doctor.

The videos were accompanied by a series of Twitter posts and a statement addressed to Pogba.

The first post in the long thread said it had been sent automatically by “my bot”.

“That also means that I am no longer free,” the message read.

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks