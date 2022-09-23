Revellers in Durham breathalysed to encourage safer drinking

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drinkers are being breathalysed before they enter city centre bars and clubs in a new scheme to stop the potentially dangerous culture of revellers pre-loading with alcohol before heading out.

Door staff at venues in Durham city centre have been equipped with the devices, helping them to make better decisions about who they can safely admit.

The idea, funded by the Safer Streets scheme and Durham Parish Council, aims to reduce drunkenness and violent crime.

The breathalysers work on a lights system, indicating an acceptable level for people enjoying a sociable drink or if someone has reached a potentially harmful level of intoxication.

Durham City Neighbourhood Inspector Dave Clarke said: “Sadly, time and again we see the negative effects alcohol has on people, whether it be through violence against others, anti-social behaviour or not being aware of their surroundings.

“Not everyone will be breathalysed, it will be down to door staff to judge those individuals who might benefit from not drinking any more that night.

“We want everyone to have a great night, but we also want to make sure they make it home safely, and without causing any disruption to residents.”

Durham Police and Crime Commissioner Joy Allen said: “When used appropriately this scheme will ensure that whilst the public can enjoy an evening out, they also don’t exceed a safe limit of alcohol consumption leading them to put their own health, safety and that of the public in danger.”