Covid-19 infections rise in England and Wales for first time since early July

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Covid-19 infections rise in England and Wales for first time since early July

By Press Association
September 23 2022, 1.07pm Updated: September 23 2022, 4.40pm
Covid-19 infections in England and Wales have risen for the first time in two months, new figures show (PA)
Covid-19 infections in England and Wales have risen for the first time in two months, new figures show (PA)

Covid-19 infections in England and Wales have risen for the first time in two months, new figures show.

The increase means the total number of infections in the UK has also gone up – though levels are estimated to have fallen in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Some 927,900 people in private households in the UK are likely to have tested positive for coronavirus in the week ending September 14, up 5% from 881,200 in the previous week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The increase brings to an end a steady fall in UK-wide infections since early July, when the total hit 3.8 million at the peak of the wave caused by the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the virus.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

The figures come as the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 is showing early signs of a rise.

Sarah Crofts, deputy director for the ONS Covid-19 infection survey, said: “Today’s data show a mixed picture across the UK, with increases in England and Wales while infections in Scotland and Northern Ireland have decreased.

“It is too early to see if these changing trends will continue, and we will monitor the data closely to see any impact of the return of schools over the coming weeks.”

In England, the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus in the week to September 14 was 766,500, or around one in 70 – up from 705,800, or one in 75, in the seven days to September 5.

Wales has also seen a rise, where the latest estimate for infections is 39,700, or one in 75 people, up from 28,200, or one in 110.

Scotland and Northern Ireland have both seen a fall, however.

In Scotland, 98,800 people were likely to have had Covid-19 in the latest survey, or around one in 55 – down from 113,500 or one in 45.

And in Northern Ireland the estimate is 22,900, or one in 80 people, down from 33,700, or one in 55.

Professor Kevin McConway, of the Open University, described the figures as “not entirely encouraging”, but added that he did not yet find them particularly concerning.

“I’d be happier if infections were decreasing across the whole country, and the fact that hospital admissions connected with Covid-19 have been increasing in England also does not make the happiest reading,” he said.

“But I’m not hugely concerned, not yet anyway, because these very recent trends have certainly not yet taken infection levels very high in England or in Wales, and we can’t yet be sure how long they might continue.

“In Scotland, where schools go back about a month earlier than in England and Wales, there was a slight upward bump in the estimated infection level a couple of weeks after schools restarted, but it was very small and the estimated infection rate has now fallen back. Maybe the same sort of thing will happen in England, but there’s simply no data yet to tell.”

Infections are estimated to have risen in north-east England, London, the West Midlands and Yorkshire and The Humber, while falling in south-east England.

The trend in all other regions is described by the ONS as uncertain.

Among age groups in England, the percentage of people testing positive is estimated to have increased for children from school Year 7 to Year 11, and for 25-34 year olds.

In all other groups, the trend was again described as uncertain.

Infection rates are highest among 50 to 69-year-olds, with 1.6% likely to test positive in the most recent week, or around one in 60 people.

Rates are lowest among young children between the age of two and school Year 6, at 0.9% – the equivalent of one in 110.

The ONS infection survey is the most reliable measure of the prevalence of coronavirus and is based on a sample of swab tests from households across the UK.

Separate figures from the NHS show the number of people in hospital in England with Covid-19 stood at 5,142 on September 21, up 13% week-on-week.

Patient numbers topped 14,000 in mid-July at the peak of the BA.4/5 wave, after which they started to fall.

The numbers continued on a downwards trend until the middle of this month, since when they have shown a slight increase.

But patient levels throughout 2022 have remained well below those reached during the early waves of the pandemic, reflecting the impact of the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines.

Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said: “While Covid-19 rates are still low, the latest data for the last seven days indicate a rise in hospitalisations and a rise in positive tests reported from the community.

(PA Graphics)

“For those eligible, the time to get your autumn booster is now. Getting a booster will give your immune system time to build up your protection against being severely ill from Covid-19 as we move into winter.”

A fresh booster dose of vaccine is currently available to anyone aged 65 and over, providing they had their last jab at least three months ago.

Doses are also available to frontline health and care workers, pregnant women and people with a weakened immune system.

A booster will eventually be offered to everyone aged 50 and over.

An estimated 16.2% of all over-80s in England had received their autumn booster by September 18, along with 16.0% of people aged 75 to 79, the UKHSA said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Wales manager Robert Page does not believe Nations League relegation will impact the country’s World Cup campaign (Mike Egerton/PA)
Relegation will not dent Wales’ confidence for the World Cup – Robert Page
Far-right Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni votes at a polling station in Rome (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Italian far-right alliance leading vote, exit poll shows
Poland’s Robert Lewandowski (left) celebrates with goalscorer Karol Swiderski after setting up Poland’s winner against Wales in Cardiff (Nick Potts/PA)
Wales relegated from Nations League’s top tier following Poland defeat
Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show next year (Ian West/PA)
Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl halftime show, NFL announces
(PA)
Man arrested at airport on suspicion of attempted murder after four hit by car
A pupil looks at floral tributes at the scene in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield (Danny Lawson/PA)
Two teenagers charged with murder after death of Khayri McLean
A Russian officer checks the temperature of recruits as they line up to be registered at a military recruitment centre in Volgograd, Russia (AP Photo)
Russia’s call-up splits EU as Ukraine says it shows weakness
A wave crashes over Newhaven lighthouse at West Quay in East Sussex (Steve Parsons/PA)
Weather predicted to turn autumnal for UK in coming week
Police stand guard outside the Iranian Embassy in central London (Luke O’Reilly/PA)
Protesters clash with police outside Iranian embassy in London
Gareth Southgate wants to see everybody pulling together at Wembley (Zac Goldwin/PA)
Gareth Southgate urges England fans to ‘get behind the team’ in Germany send-off

More from The Courier

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henry's Coffee House in City Square, Dundee.
Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop
0
Curator Matthew Jarron guiding people around Hawkhill House's fascinating collection.
Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day
0
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
The Vasco da Gama made a stop in Dundee on its way to Edinburgh
Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion
1
John Winton McNab.
'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant…
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash

Editor's Picks