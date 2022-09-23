Support for monarchy rises after Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Support for monarchy rises after Queen’s funeral

By Press Association
September 23 2022, 2.24pm
King Charles III and the Queen Consort look on at the funeral for the Queen (Jane Barlow/PA)
King Charles III and the Queen Consort look on at the funeral for the Queen (Jane Barlow/PA)

Support for the monarchy has increased following the Queen’s funeral, a new poll has found.

Almost half of those polled by Ipsos on Tuesday and Wednesday said Britain would be worse if the monarchy was abolished while less than a quarter said the country would be improved as a republic.

The poll of 1,000 adults found 47% saying the UK would be worse without a monarch, up from 42% who said the same shortly after the Platinum Jubilee in June.

Only 22% said abolishing the monarchy would make the country better, the same proportion as in February 2022 and down slightly from 23% in June.

Over the longer term, support for a republic has increased slightly from 15% in March 2018 while support for the monarchy continues to fluctuate around 45%.

Opinion on the monarchy is more divided among those aged between 18 and 34.

Only 33% of younger people believe the country would be worse-off without a monarch while 32% believe the country would be better and 26% think it would make no difference.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
King Charles III and the Prince of Wales. Some 61% of people expect the King to do a good job, while 72% think the same of his son (Jane Barlow/PA)

Despite this ambivalence, a majority of the public now believes the monarchy will last for another half century.

Some 56% of people now expect the monarchy to last for at least another 50 years, up from 45% in March 2022.

The proportion saying Charles III will make a good King has risen from 49% to 61%, closer to the levels of support for the Prince of Wales, whom 72% expect to do a good job as King when the time comes.

Kelly Beaver, chief executive of Ipsos in the UK and Ireland, said: “After the sad events of the Queen’s passing, King Charles starts his reign with the majority of Britons optimistic that he will make a good king, and an increased belief in the longevity of the monarchy.

“As the country emerges from its mourning period, though, it will be important to track whether this is sustained, especially as the challenge of demonstrating relevance to younger generations remains.”

