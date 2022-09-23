Waterbird seaplane replica in first public flight at Windermere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Waterbird seaplane replica in first public flight at Windermere

By Press Association
September 23 2022, 3.56pm Updated: September 23 2022, 4.44pm
A replica of seaplane Waterbird on its first public flight on Lake Windermere in Cumbria (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A replica of seaplane Waterbird on its first public flight on Lake Windermere in Cumbria (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A replica of Waterbird, the UK’s first successful seaplane, has made its inaugural public flight.

Its take off at Windermere marks 28 years since any seaplane has flown at the Cumbria lake and 111 years since the original Waterbird flew for the first time.

The event in the Lake District marks the climax of a 13-year-project to create an exact copy of the 35ft-long aircraft.

Apart from having a modern engine, it faithfully recreates the detail of the original and has been constructed from wood, bamboo and wires.

In June, display and test pilot Pete Kynsey took the replica on its maiden flight, at first attempt, in secret trials on Windermere.

On Friday it was repeated for public viewing in two demonstration flights.

Waterbird replica on lake Windermere
The first public flight of the Waterbird replica was the climax of a 13-year-project to create an exact copy of the 35ft-long aircraft (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Special permission was granted by the Lake District National Park Authority, including an exemption from the normal speed limits on the lake.

A crowd of 500 lined Rawlinson Nab and applauded as the plane, piloted by Mr Kynsey, lifted some 40ft above the water and reaching a speed of about 40mph.

Speaking ahead of the flights, Ian Gee, director of organisers Wings Over Windermere, said: “It’s a thrilling opportunity to step back in history to the very earliest days of aviation when pioneers pushed the boundaries of what was possible through innovation and imagination.

“Waterbird has a lasting legacy that transformed seaplane designs.”

Waterbird was the first seaplane to successfully fly in the UK.

She was commissioned by Edward Wakefield from A. V. Roe & Co (‘Avro’), of Ancoats, Manchester, as a landplane and converted to a seaplane at Windermere, where the pilot was Herbert Stanley Adams. Her original historic flight was on November 25 1911.

Writer Beatrix Potter opposed the noisy test flights of the seaplanes near her home and was involved in a campaign to have them banned.

The campaign was overruled by the Government, including First Lord of the Admiralty Winston Churchill, who regarded the test flights as vital to developing the nation’s air forces.

The idea of making a replica was first mooted by Richard Raynsford, the great-great nephew of Captain Wakefield, in a letter to The Westmorland Gazette newspaper.

The cudgels were taken up by retired solicitor Mr Gee, who lives in South Lakeland.

Waterbird seaplane replica
Preparations at Windermere for the first public flights of seaplane replica Waterbird (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Mr Gee, himself a pilot, is director of The Lakes Flying Company, which was set up after blueprints from the original designs were found in the Wakefield family archives and work was started on making the replica plane.

Former RAF serviceman Gerry Cooper started building the replica at Wickenby Airfield in Lincolnshire and managed a short flight taking off from land. Mr Cooper, 80, and others have had to complete the painstaking work so the seaplane can take off from the water.

Among Friday’s crowd was Captain Wakefield’s great nephew, Sir Humphrey Wakefield, of Chillingham Castle, Northumberland, who said: “My great uncle, a veteran of the Boer War, was snubbed by Government scientists when he suggested people’s lives would be saved by taking off from water.

“Within two years he developed, built and patented a unique float which made it possible and is still used on hydrofoils today.

“I am thrilled to have his memorial made real in Waterbird.”

Another attendee was Sir Ben Bathurst, former first Sea Lord, and president of the Lakes Flying Club.

Sir Ben said: “This has been a wonderful project to replicate this beautiful aircraft and demonstrate the fragility of early aviation.

“I congratulate the persistence and skill of all those involved.”

The ultimate aim of Wings Over Windermere is to display Waterbird in a heritage centre on the lake shore, where it is hoped that regular flights might be arranged.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Wales manager Robert Page does not believe Nations League relegation will impact the country’s World Cup campaign (Mike Egerton/PA)
Relegation will not dent Wales’ confidence for the World Cup – Robert Page
Far-right Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni votes at a polling station in Rome (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Italian far-right alliance leading vote, exit poll shows
Poland’s Robert Lewandowski (left) celebrates with goalscorer Karol Swiderski after setting up Poland’s winner against Wales in Cardiff (Nick Potts/PA)
Wales relegated from Nations League’s top tier following Poland defeat
Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show next year (Ian West/PA)
Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl halftime show, NFL announces
(PA)
Man arrested at airport on suspicion of attempted murder after four hit by car
A pupil looks at floral tributes at the scene in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield (Danny Lawson/PA)
Two teenagers charged with murder after death of Khayri McLean
A Russian officer checks the temperature of recruits as they line up to be registered at a military recruitment centre in Volgograd, Russia (AP Photo)
Russia’s call-up splits EU as Ukraine says it shows weakness
A wave crashes over Newhaven lighthouse at West Quay in East Sussex (Steve Parsons/PA)
Weather predicted to turn autumnal for UK in coming week
Police stand guard outside the Iranian Embassy in central London (Luke O’Reilly/PA)
Protesters clash with police outside Iranian embassy in London
Gareth Southgate wants to see everybody pulling together at Wembley (Zac Goldwin/PA)
Gareth Southgate urges England fans to ‘get behind the team’ in Germany send-off

More from The Courier

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henry's Coffee House in City Square, Dundee.
Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop
0
Curator Matthew Jarron guiding people around Hawkhill House's fascinating collection.
Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day
0
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
The Vasco da Gama made a stop in Dundee on its way to Edinburgh
Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion
1
John Winton McNab.
'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant…
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash

Editor's Picks