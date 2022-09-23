Youngest member of mother’s ride-out gang locked up over killing of 17-year-old

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Youngest member of mother’s ride-out gang locked up over killing of 17-year-old

By Press Association
September 23 2022, 4.44pm
Levi Ernest-Morrison, left, who was stabbed to death in Sydenham, south-east London in April (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Levi Ernest-Morrison, left, who was stabbed to death in Sydenham, south-east London in April (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The youngest member of a pack of youths who fatally stabbed a teenager after being driven to the scene by one of their mothers has been locked up for more than six years.

The boy was aged just 14 when he was recruited to join in on the revenge attack on 17-year-old Levi Ernest Morrison on April 10 last year.

The group of youths had been armed with three machetes and a knife when they chased Levi and his friend in Sydenham, south London.

The Old Bailey had heard how the immediate trigger was the appearance of a rival at Nichola Leighton’s home in the wake of a taunting video by her son Tyreese Ulysses and Alex Sprules.

Levi Ernest-Morrison court case
Nichola Leighton, who drove Levi Ernest-Morrison’s killers to and from the scene in her red Suzuki jeep (Met Police/PA)

Leighton “saw red” and told police that if the boys returned she was going to “batter them”, the court heard.

When Ulysses learned they were “bothering” his mother, he rallied friends armed with machetes, jurors had heard.

The youths jumped out of Leighton’s Suzuki jeep and chased Levi and one of his friends, jurors heard.

Levi was caught and fatally stabbed by Sprules while Ulysses and the 14-year-old chased the friend before running back when they heard a “dreadful scream”.

After the attack, which took just 30 seconds, the youths sprinted back to the waiting car and Leighton sped away.

Following a trial last year, mother-of-three Leighton, 37, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 23 years for murder.

Levi Ernest-Morrison, left who was stabbed to death in Sydenham, south-east London
Levi Ernest-Morrison, left who was stabbed to death in Sydenham, south-east London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Ulysses, 20, from Catford, was jailed for 13 years for manslaughter with a further five years on extended licence.

Sprules, 18, from Lewisham, was locked up for at least 20 years for murder and a 16-year-old boy, from Bromley, who had swung a machete at Levi causing him to trip over, was detained for life with a minimum of 16 years for murder.

The jury convicted the youngest defendant of having a knife but failed to reach a verdict on murder.

Ahead of his retrial at the Old Bailey, the boy, now aged 16, from Lewisham, south London, pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter.

On Friday, he was sentenced to six years and three months in custody with a further five years on extended licence.

Judge Peter Rook told him: “These offences including your offence of manslaughter are truly grave offences.

“They are a further example of knife crime which has become the scourge of some of our cities.

“From videos downloaded from mobile handsets and YouTube it is clear that this grave offence was committed in the context of gang rivalry.

“However petty the rivalry was between the groups of teenagers, it was characterised by the use of lethal weapons.”

The judge noted the devastating effect on Levi’s family, who described him as loyal and kind.

He also acknowledged the defendant, who aspired to be an actor and musician, had been identified as a victim of modern slavery and had suffered neglect in his childhood.

Editor's Picks