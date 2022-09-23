Police operation surrounding Queen’s death and funeral ‘an enormous success’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police operation surrounding Queen’s death and funeral ‘an enormous success’

By Press Association
September 24 2022, 12.03am Updated: September 24 2022, 1.14am
Police officers line The Mall in central London on the day of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey (Ian West/PA)
Police officers line The Mall in central London on the day of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey (Ian West/PA)

Operation London Bridge has been described as “an enormous success” by the officer in charge of coordinating policing for the Queen’s funeral and national mourning period.

More than 5,000 police officers from across the UK supported 10 days of ceremonial events to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The number of officers drafted in to support events in Scotland, London, Windsor and Norfolk would make up the fifth largest police force in England and Wales, with tens of thousands of additional officers supporting events locally.

Chief Constable Lucy D’Orsi, gold commander for Operation London Bridge, said: “From a policing perspective, I think it’s been an enormous success.

“What made this operation different to ones we routinely do is that there was no notice.

“The operation starts from the minute that we were aware of the death of Her Majesty and that makes it fundamentally different to any other operation.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
Police officers ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London (Vadim Ghirda/PA)

She added that it was “too early to tell” the full cost of the operation, which was the largest ever ceremonial policing operation.

Ms D’Orsi, who since March 2021 has served as chief constable of the British Transport Police, said the operation involved the “largest ever deployment of hostile vehicle mitigation” with large vehicle barriers blocking off the entrances to roads in central London such as The Mall.

“We have sadly in the past seen terrorist attacks which have used the car as a weapon, so it is important to make sure that areas are sealed off so that the public is safe.”

Ms D’Orsi thanked the officers and staff involved in Operation London Bridge, as well as the public “who understood the extra security measures in place for such an occasion and supported police officers, staff and volunteers in their duties”.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
A policeman bows his head as The State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre (Stephane De Sakutin/PA)

Around 650 protection officers, firearms officers and armed response vehicles were sent out over the 10 days of mourning, with over 500 specialist search teams trained to scour key landmarks and buildings where crowds gathered.

More than 50 police dogs trained in explosives and firearms detection were also deployed.

The day of the Queen’s funeral itself was the Metropolitan Police’s largest-ever policing operation, beating the opening and closing ceremonies of the London Olympics in 2012.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: “This was the largest ever ceremonial policing operation, seeing thousands of officers deployed from forces across the United Kingdom to manage and oversee this unparalleled event, including ensuring the safety of the Royal Family and foreign dignitaries during the state funeral.

“I have seen first-hand the professionalism, dedication and skill of officers, who should be immensely proud of their work.”

