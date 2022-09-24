World Bank boss says he will not quit over climate change remarks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
World Bank boss says he will not quit over climate change remarks

By Press Association
September 24 2022, 7.30am
David Malpass, president of the World Bank Group (Issel Kato/AP)
David Malpass, president of the World Bank Group (Issel Kato/AP)

World Bank President David Malpass said he will not resign after coming under criticism for his remarks earlier this week regarding climate change.

At an event sponsored by The New York Times on Tuesday, Mr Malpass would not answer directly when asked whether the burning of fossil fuels has contributed to global warming.

Instead, he said: “I am not a scientist.”

In an interview with Politico Friday, Mr Malpass said he would not resign, and that he has not been asked to do so by any of the bank’s member governments.

He acknowledged he should have done a better job responding to questions on Tuesday, when he was asked to respond to a charge earlier that day from former Vice President Al Gore that he was a “climate denier.”

“When asked, ‘Are you a climate denier?’ I should have said no,” he said.

Mr Malpass also said the World Bank is taking a “forceful leadership” position on climate issues.

“It’s clear that greenhouse gas emissions from human activity are causing climate change,” Mr Malpass said in the Friday interview.

“So the task for us, for the world, is to pull together the projects and the funding that actually has an impact.”

G7 Summit
David Malpass with world leaders in Schloss Elmau, in the Bavarian Alps, Germany (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Malpass was nominated to the position by former president Donald Trump in 2019, under the longstanding tradition that allows the US to choose the head of the World Bank and European governments to pick the head of the International Monetary Fund.

His five-year term ends in April 2024.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday that the Biden administration disagrees with Mr Malpass’ comments suggesting climate change is not caused by human activity.

Ms Jean-Pierre did not say whether the administration would seek to remove Mr Malpass, as that would require the approval of other World Bank members.

The Treasury Department “will hold Malpass accountable”, Ms Jean-Pierre said, “and support the many staff working to fight climate change at the World Bank.

“But again, removal would require a majority of stakeholders.”

Environmentalists have urged that Mr Malpass be pushed out if necessary.

“Climate denialism has no place in a world where millions of people are suffering from the ravages of this crisis,” said Johanna Chao Kreilick, president of the Union of Concerned Scientists.

“Malpass should be replaced immediately.”

