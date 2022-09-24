Harry Maguire insists England need a ‘little bit more quality’ in final third

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry Maguire insists England need a ‘little bit more quality’ in final third

By Press Association
September 24 2022, 9.28am
Harry Maguire started England’s defeat in Italy despite his inconsistent form at Manchester United (Antonio Calanni/AP)
Harry Maguire admits England need to improve in the final third of the pitch as their Nations League relegation was confirmed with defeat in Italy.

A 1-0 loss at San Siro means Gareth Southgate’s side will finish bottom of Group A3 even if they beat Germany at Wembley in their final fixture.

To do so, England would have to improve on a dismal recent goalscoring run, which has seen them net just once in five Nations League games, joining San Marino as the only team not to register from open play in the current tournament.

Gareth Southgate's side were relegated from League A of the Nations League following defeat at San Siro.
Harry Kane’s late penalty earned England a point in Germany back in June but it remains the only goal they have managed across a dire campaign.

“I think it was built on fine margins,” Maguire said of the loss to Milan, which left England on a five-match winless streak.

“A little bit more quality shown in the final third and we could win the game comfortably.

“We had good control in the game but that is international football, international football is built on being solid and having that little bit of quality in the final third and in the recent games we haven’t done that.”

Harry Kane's penalty against Germany remains England's only goal of the current Nations League campaign.
The poor run of form has come at a bad time for Southgate and his players.

The England manager was booed as he applauded the travelling supporters at the end of Friday’s defeat and the Germany fixture is the last before he leads his team into the World Cup.

But Maguire insists no-one within the camp has been disheartened by the recent results, adding: “I think we have great belief in what we’re doing, we still have great belief in everyone around who is in the dressing room.

“So of course it won’t affect our confidence, we will go into the game on Monday with confidence that we can go win the game.”

Maguire started in Italy despite having been on the bench for Manchester United’s last four Premier League games.

The centre-back was selected by new Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag for the first two league fixtures of his reign – a 2-1 loss to Brighton and a galling 4-0 reverse at Brentford.

Now though, the United skipper knows he has to fight to earn back his place for his club and seal his World Cup berth with his country.

“To be honest I don’t listen to the noise,” he said of criticism aimed at him.

Maguire endured a difficult start to the season at Manchester United.
“I’m Manchester United captain, and Manchester United are the most spoken about club in England, so if I listened to the noise, I’d probably be there all day reading it so I don’t listen to it.

“I can imagine there’s a lot because I haven’t been playing and I’m a footballer who hasn’t had that in my career to date.

“I’ve always been a player who has been available and always played in starting XIs, so it’s different for me, something that I don’t want to get used to but I need to work hard in training and make sure when that chance comes I’m ready.

“Because that chance will come, we all know in football.”

Editor's Picks