Sri Lankan captives tell of torture at hands of Russian forces

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Sri Lankan captives tell of torture at hands of Russian forces

By Press Association
September 24 2022, 5.06pm Updated: September 24 2022, 5.40pm
The seven Sri Lankans were held captive by Russian forces in an agricultural factory in eastern Ukraine (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
The seven Sri Lankans were held captive by Russian forces in an agricultural factory in eastern Ukraine (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

A group of Sri Lankans held captive by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine said on Saturday that they were beaten and abused for months before escaping on foot as the Russians withdrew from the Kharkiv region this month.

Recounting their ordeal to reporters in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, one of the seven Sri Lankans said he was shot in the foot; another had his toenail ripped off and was slammed in the head with the butt of a rifle.

Ukrainian officials described their treatment as torture.

“Every day we were cleaning toilets and bathrooms,” Dilukshan Robertclive, one of the former captives, said in English. “Some days Russians came and beat our people, our Sri Lanka people.”

Four of the seven were medical students in the city of Kupiansk and three were working there when Russian forces poured across the border in late February and occupied large parts of eastern and southern Ukraine.

The group said they were captured at the first checkpoint out of Kupiansk and then taken to Vovchansk, near the border with Russia, where they were held in the factory with about 20 Ukrainians.

“They took our passports, other documents, phones, clothes, and locked us up in a room,” said Sharujan Gianeswaran, speaking in Tamil to an Associated Press journalist by phone.

“There were also Ukrainian people with us, and they were questioned and sent away in 10 days, 15 days or one month. With us they never spoke, because they could not understand our language.”

Russia Ukraine War Battlefield Bodies
Ukrainian forces recaptured large parts of the country in a counter offensive (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Police said the factory housed a Russian “torture centre” — one of 18 in the Kharkiv region.

“They were bound and blindfolded. After that they were captured and then taken to the city of Vovchansk,” said Serhiy Bolvinov, head of the investigative department of the National Police in Kharkiv.

Six among the group said they were held in a large upstairs room. The seventh, the only woman, was kept in a dark cell by herself, her companions said. The woman wept silently and did not speak as the group told their story on Saturday.

One man said he was shot in the foot by the Russian captors. Another had a toenail ripped off after the soldiers repeatedly bashed it with the butt of a rifle. The men showed their injuries to journalists.

Russia Ukraine War Sri Lankans
The Sri Lankans were beaten and tortured for months before escaping on foot (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

“Most of the time we could not understand what they told us and we were beaten for that,” Mr Gianeswaran said.

It dawned upon the Sri Lankans that the battle lines were shifting only when Russian soldiers ordered them to help load trucks with food and weapons.

As the last trucks raced away, the group asked fruitlessly for their passports and papers back, knowing that to move around without them would be impossible in a country filled with checkpoints.

Russian troops captured several cities and towns in north-eastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region early in the war. Ukrainian troops retook the area during a swift counter offensive earlier this month.

When the Sri Lankans realised the Russians were gone, on September 10, the group left the factory and started walking toward the city of Kharkiv, having no real idea how to get to the regional capital which had remained in Ukrainian hands.

“We walked on that road for two days and were exhausted and hungry. We had no food or money to buy food,” Mr Gianeswaran said.

They slept on the side of the road and walked until they reached a river. But with so many bridges in the region destroyed by one side or the other in months of fighting, they could find no way to cross.

Finally someone noticed their plight, gave them shelter and called for a ride from security forces.

Police said the group was picked up in the Chuhuiv area, about 40 miles from where they started. They are in Kharkiv now, with no idea of what the future holds. Mr Robertclive said they are psychologically damaged by their months in captivity.

But the men smiled when asked how they felt when they realised the worst of their ordeal was at an end.

“They (Ukrainians) have given us food and clothing,” Mr Gianeswaran said. “We thought we were going to die but we are saved and are being well looked after.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Far-right Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni votes at a polling station in Rome (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Italian far-right alliance leading vote, exit poll shows
Poland’s Robert Lewandowski (left) celebrates with goalscorer Karol Swiderski after setting up Poland’s winner against Wales in Cardiff (Nick Potts/PA)
Wales relegated from Nations League’s top tier following Poland defeat
Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show next year (Ian West/PA)
Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl halftime show, NFL announces
(PA)
Man arrested at airport on suspicion of attempted murder after four hit by car
A pupil looks at floral tributes at the scene in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield (Danny Lawson/PA)
Two teenagers charged with murder after death of Khayri McLean
A Russian officer checks the temperature of recruits as they line up to be registered at a military recruitment centre in Volgograd, Russia (AP Photo)
Russia’s call-up splits EU as Ukraine says it shows weakness
A wave crashes over Newhaven lighthouse at West Quay in East Sussex (Steve Parsons/PA)
Weather predicted to turn autumnal for UK in coming week
Police stand guard outside the Iranian Embassy in central London (Luke O’Reilly/PA)
Protesters clash with police outside Iranian embassy in London
Gareth Southgate wants to see everybody pulling together at Wembley (Zac Goldwin/PA)
Gareth Southgate urges England fans to ‘get behind the team’ in Germany send-off
Two police officers were injured in the crash (Joe Giddens/PA)
Two officers suffer life-threatening injuries after collision

More from The Courier

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henry's Coffee House in City Square, Dundee.
Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop
0
Curator Matthew Jarron guiding people around Hawkhill House's fascinating collection.
Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day
0
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
The Vasco da Gama made a stop in Dundee on its way to Edinburgh
Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion
1
John Winton McNab.
'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant…
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash

Editor's Picks