Picture of Queen’s ledger stone released ahead of chapel opening to public

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Picture of Queen’s ledger stone released ahead of chapel opening to public

By Press Association
September 24 2022, 6.02pm Updated: September 24 2022, 10.28pm
The ledger stone at the King George VI Memorial Chapel (Royal Collection Trust/The Dean and Canons of Windsor/PA)
The ledger stone at the King George VI Memorial Chapel (Royal Collection Trust/The Dean and Canons of Windsor/PA)

The first picture of the new ledger stone installed at the Queen’s final resting place in Windsor has been released by Buckingham Palace.

The Queen’s name has been inscribed alongside her mother’s, father’s and husband’s on the stone in the King George VI Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, where the monarch was buried.

The black stone slab, which is new, has been set into the floor after replacing the old stone that had the names George VI and Elizabeth inscribed in gold lettering.

The fresh stone now contains, in list form, “George VI 1895-1952” and “Elizabeth 1900-2002” followed by a metal Garter Star, and then “Elizabeth II 1926-2022” and “Philip 1921-2021”.

All four royals were members of the Order of the Garter, which has St George’s Chapel as its spiritual home.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The Queen’s Windsor Castle burial site is opening to the public (Peter Nicholls/PA)

The stone is made of hand-carved Belgian black marble with brass letter inlays, to match the previous ledger stone.

The picture shows the stone also surrounded by floral tributes and wreaths.

It comes ahead of the Queen’s burial site opening to visitors next week as Windsor Castle reopens to the public.

People can pay their respects at St George’s Chapel from September 29, just over a week after the late monarch’s funeral.

The Queen was laid to rest together with the Duke of Edinburgh on Monday evening in a private service attended by the King and the royal family, which followed her state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service in Windsor.

When Philip died 17 months ago, his coffin was interred in the Royal Vault of St George’s, ready to be moved to the memorial chapel – a pale stone annexe added on to the north side of the building behind the North Quire Aisle in 1969 – when the Queen died.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The ceremonial procession of the coffin of the Queen arrives at Windsor Castle (Leon Neal/PA)

The Queen’s sister Princess Margaret, who died in 2002, was cremated and her ashes were initially placed in the Royal Vault, before being moved to the George VI memorial chapel with her parents’ coffins when the Queen Mother died weeks later.

The King George VI Memorial Chapel, which sits within the walls of St George’s Chapel, was commissioned by the Queen in 1962 as a burial place for her father King George VI – designed by George Pace and finished in 1969.

The chapel will reopen to visitors next week on all days the castle is open to the public, excluding Sundays when it is only open for worshippers.

Entry to the castle is £28.50 for adults on Saturdays and £26.50 on other days, according to the website.

The royal family is continuing its period of mourning for the Queen, to be observed until seven days after the funeral.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Long horn cattle at Ewhurst Park (Emily Beament/PA)
Bid to create ‘edible landscape’ for people and nature on former shooting estate
Sabah Ahmedi, who is one of Britain’s youngest Imams, with Charlotte Mathias, treasurer at All Saints Church in Tilford (MKA-UK/PA)
Mosque helps Christian neighbours fundraise to save 150-year-old village church
Brothers of Italy’s Leader Giorgia Meloni (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
Italians vote in election that could take far-right to power
Canadian troops are being sent to assist the recovery from the devastation of storm Fiona, which swept away houses, stripped off roofs and knocked out power across the country’s Atlantic provinces (Vaughan Merchant /The Canadian Press/AP)
Canadian military sent in to assist after Storm Fiona lashes Atlantic provinces
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – September 25
The Scottish Government has come under fire over its handling of Scotland’s healthcare system in recent years (Peter Byrne/PA)
Scottish Labour urges Yousaf to act on Scotland’s NHS crisis
Asymptomatic Covid-19 testing is to be paused from Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Health and social workers to no longer require weekly Covid-19 testing
England head coach Gareth Southgate is under pressure (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Southgate: I’m the right person to lead England into World Cup
Kristian Woolf celebrates his third and St Helens’ fourth Grand Final win in succession (Richard Sellers/PA)
Kristian Woolf departs ‘best team in Super League era’ with Grand Final win
Two men pose for a photo in front of a motorcade organised to support voting in a Russian-backed referendum in Luhansk (AP Photo)
Russian forces strike Ukrainian cities while votes takes place in occupied areas

More from The Courier

Fife Council has announced a raft of additional support.
New cost of living support schemes launched in Fife - here's how you can…
0
Cillian Sheridan returned to Dundee action at TNS.
Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan on injury torment, finally talking up a win and was…
0
Coaltown of Balgonie United Reformed Church new owners Scott, Linda and Eric Gourlay who are converting the former church into a home.
Look inside historic Fife church before transformation into luxury two-bed home
0
Mango crumble with chai custard.
Sweet treats: Looking for something new? Try this mango crumble with chai custard
Ian Muir, president of the Dundee Institute of Architects.
Construction sector a major Brexit loser says Dundee Institute of Architects president
0
Where is your favourite gym in Fife?
5 of the cheapest gyms in Fife - but where are they and how…
0

Editor's Picks