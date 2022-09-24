England denied by controversial run-out as India complete series sweep at Lord’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

England denied by controversial run-out as India complete series sweep at Lord’s

By Press Association
September 24 2022, 7.02pm Updated: September 24 2022, 7.08pm
Deepti Sharma, centre right, and India celebrate victory (Steven Paston/PA)
Deepti Sharma, centre right, and India celebrate victory (Steven Paston/PA)

India claimed the final wicket of the series in dramatic and controversial fashion with a run-out at the non-striker’s end just as England looked to be closing in on victory in the final one-day international of the series and summer at Lord’s.

Charlie Dean had looked comfortable at the crease and hit a chanceless 47 at number nine as the hosts looked to be closing in on an unlikely victory before the run-out.

Deepti Sharma took the bails off after entering her delivery stride for the final wicket of the women’s international summer.

It is a rare form of dismissal but has been used before, including by Indian bowlers Vinoo Mankad – after whom it has traditionally been known – and Ravichandran Ashwin.

There has previously been an unwritten convention to offer the batter a warning, though the relevant law was recently moved by the International Cricket Council from the ‘Unfair play’ section and filed instead under ‘Run out’.

Immediately after the third umpire upheld the decision Dean threw her bat to the ground in tears as boos rang out from the crowd at the manner of India’s victory, before going over to shake the hands of the opposition.

The India players ran off in celebration, and to the delight of many Indian fans in the crowd, but for the rest it was subdued as the visitors commenced a celebratory lap of honour.

Deepti Sharma, centre, and India celebrate their controversial win
Deepti Sharma, centre, and India celebrate their controversial win (Steven Paston/PA)

The match should have been a historic moment for India and England as they returned to Lord’s for the first time in five years since they met at the 2017 World Cup final, but it will be remembered for the final controversy.

India had already won the series having won the first two matches comfortably, but had been pushed onto the back foot by England and Dean who had worked hard to give themselves a chance of victory before Sharma’s action.

England required 17 to win when the run out occurred, with Dean leading the way alongside number 11 Freya Davies, chasing India’s total of 169.

The hosts had previously slumped in their chase from 27 without loss to 53 for six before Amy Jones and Dean put on a partnership of 38 for the eighth wicket to take the game into the final stages.

In the first innings Kate Cross was the pick of the England bowlers, taking four wickets for just 26 runs, with Smriti Mandhana hitting 50 and Deepti Sharma an unbeaten 68.

The game was Jhulan Goswami’s final India appearance, as she bowed out of international cricket having made her debut back in 2002.

She was out for a golden duck after coming out to a guard of honour, dismissed by Freya Kemp who was not born when she earned her first international cap. However with the ball she showed her experience and talent, taking two for 30 from her 10 overs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

St Helens celebrate their fourth successive Grand Final triumph (PA Images/Richard Sellers)
Keeping squad together key to continued success, says St Helens chief Mike Rush
Jonny Lomax starred in St Helens’ fourth straight Grand Final triumph (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jack Welsby backs Jonny Lomax for England call after Grand Final heroics
Gareth Barry clocked up a record number of Premier League appearances (Martin Rickett/PA)
On This Day in 2017: Gareth Barry sets Premier League appearance record
Joe Joyce (right) stopped Joseph Parker late on (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Joe Joyce stops Joseph Parker in 11th round to win WBO interim heavyweight title
Steve Clarke (left) congratulates Ryan Christie (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Steve Clarke praises Scotland patience in comeback victory over Ireland
Great day for new dad and Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon (Andew Milligan/PA)
Craig Gordon revels in perfect day after birth of son and Scotland win
Novak Djokovic won back-to-back matches at the Laver Cup to put Team Europe 8-4 up (John Walton/PA)
Novak Djokovic delighted to contribute after watching Roger Federer’s farewell
England head coach Gareth Southgate is under pressure (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Southgate: I’m the right person to lead England into World Cup
Harry Kane has told the nation not to panic despite England’s poor run of form (Nick Potts/PA)
England confident we can turn things around – Harry Kane tells fans not to…
Josh Magennis was Northern Ireland’s match winner against Kosovo (Liam McBurney/PA)
Josh Magennis hails Northern Ireland character to overcome tough atmosphere

More from The Courier

Fife Council has announced a raft of additional support.
New cost of living support schemes launched in Fife - here's how you can…
0
Cillian Sheridan returned to Dundee action at TNS.
Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan on injury torment, finally talking up a win and was…
0
Coaltown of Balgonie United Reformed Church new owners Scott, Linda and Eric Gourlay who are converting the former church into a home.
Look inside historic Fife church before transformation into luxury two-bed home
0
Mango crumble with chai custard.
Sweet treats: Looking for something new? Try this mango crumble with chai custard
Ian Muir, president of the Dundee Institute of Architects.
Construction sector a major Brexit loser says Dundee Institute of Architects president
0
Where is your favourite gym in Fife?
5 of the cheapest gyms in Fife - but where are they and how…
0

Editor's Picks