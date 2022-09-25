Colombian film wins San Sebastian festival’s Golden Shell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Colombian film wins San Sebastian festival’s Golden Shell

By Press Association
September 25 2022, 10.14am
Colombian film director Laura Mora receives the Golden Shell award (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
The Colombian film Los Reyes Del Mundo (The Kings Of The World) has won the top award at the 70th San Sebastian film festival in Spain.

Director Laura Mora’s feature was awarded the Golden Shell for best film at a ceremony on Saturday.

The film follows five young men from Medellin, Colombia’s second-largest city, trying to get ahead in life.

Spain San Sebastian Film Festival
Actor Liam Neeson on the red carpet at the 70th San Sebastian Film Festival (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Japan’s Genki Kawamura won the best director prize for Hyakka, about a son and his mother who is diagnosed with dementia.

The top acting awards went to two young actors in debut starring roles about difficulties in adolescence: Carla Quilez, in the Spanish film La Maternal, and Paul Kircher in the French movie Le Lyceen (Winter Boy).

US director Marian Mathias won the special jury prize with her debut feature, Runner.

