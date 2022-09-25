Brilliant Eliud Kipchoge extends his own world marathon record in Berlin By Press Association September 25 2022, 11.28am Eliud Kipchoge set a new world marathon record in Berlin (Christoph Soeder/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Eliud Kipchoge improved his own world record by half a minute as he raced to victory in the Berlin Marathon on Sunday. Kipchoge’s winning time of two hours, one minute and nine seconds took 30 seconds of his previous best set in the same race four years ago. The double Olympic champion set a stunning early pace that put him on track for a sub two-hour finish, and reached the half-way point in 59 minutes and 50 seconds. Eliud Kipchoge beat his own word marathon record by half a minute (Christoph Soeder/AP) Despite slightly slowing, Kipchoge pulled clear of Ethiopia’s Andamlak Belihu in the second half of the race, eventually crossing the line more than four minutes in front of second-placed Mark Korir. Korir finished in 2:05:58 with Ethiopia’s Tadu Abate coming through to take third in 2:06.28. In the women’s race, Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa smashed the course record by two minutes and became the third fastest women in history as she won in a time of 2:15.37. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Relegation will not dent Wales’ confidence for the World Cup – Robert Page Allan leaves Everton for Abu Dhabi side Al Wahda I’m not foolish – Gareth Southgate knows he’ll be judged on results at World… Raheem Sterling reflects on past ‘dread’ of international duty with England Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s Northern Ireland spot uncertain despite Kosovo heroics Wales relegated from Nations League’s top tier following Poland defeat Scott McKenna and Kieran Tierney out of Scotland squad to face Ukraine ‘We should’ve won but pressure happens’ – England captain Moeen Ali on T20 loss I don’t like losing – Roger Federer left disappointed after Laver Cup defeat Pakistan level T20 series with England after thrilling finish in Karachi More from The Courier Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop 0 Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day 0 Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller 0 Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion 1 'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant… John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash Editor's Picks Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry’s coffee shop John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash Tory plans to ease farming visa rules branded ‘paltry’ by SNP MSP Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day Arbroath FC shoot down ‘fake story’ behind viral food picture Rosyth could be named as one of five new Scottish ‘investment zones’ Perth High School teacher ‘ecstatic’ as pupils’ poem named project of the year Woman, 26, charged with attempted murder after 16-year-old boy seriously injured in Leslie Chic Brodie: Tributes paid to former SNP politician from Dundee who has died New cost of living support schemes launched in Fife – here’s how you can benefit