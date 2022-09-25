Fallen police officers honoured at a service in Belfast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Fallen police officers honoured at a service in Belfast

By Press Association
September 25 2022, 3.32pm Updated: September 25 2022, 8.10pm
Fallen police officers from across the UK have been honoured at a service at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast (PA)
Fallen police officers from across the UK have been honoured at a service at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast (PA)

Fallen police officers from across the UK have been honoured at a service in Belfast.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris along with chief constables were among the dignitaries who attended the event at the Waterfront Hall for National Police Memorial Day.

No members of the Royal family were in attendance as they continue a period of mourning following the death of the Queen.

Almost 2,000 people, including family members of fallen officers, attended and stood to remember officers who gave their lives in service.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman speaks on National Police Memorial Day (Handout/PA)

Ms Braverman, who gave a reading during the service, paid tribute.

“To all the officers who lost their lives while working to keep us safe, we thank you and we honour you,” she said.

“Their bravery and commitment to their duty was unfaltering – society owes them and their loved ones a debt we cannot repay, but it is one we will not forget.

“As Home Secretary I make a promise to give police the powers and tools they need to do their jobs safely.”

Mr Heaton-Harris said the Government “owes a tremendous debt of gratitude to the brave men and women of the Royal Ulster Constabulary and the Police Service of Northern Ireland for their tireless work to keep the people of Northern Ireland safe”.

“It was an honour and a privilege to attend today’s annual National Police Memorial Day service, hosted in Belfast, and to join relatives and colleagues of fallen officers, along with UK Government colleagues,” he said.

“It is right and proper that we remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in their duty of protecting the wider community.

“We thank them and service personnel from across the UK for their service and dedication.”

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) lit up their headquarters in blue on Saturday evening in memory of fallen colleagues.

Almost 2,000 people, including family members of fallen officers, attended the event (Handout/PA)

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne said it was a huge privilege for Belfast to host this year’s event.

“Today’s event was a humbling and moving experience in what has been an extraordinary few weeks following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” he said.

“It was an honour to have the opportunity to meet with many families from Northern Ireland and across the United Kingdom and to remember their loved ones who have paid the ultimate price in service of their communities.”

During the service, prayers were said by family members, including Stephen Bromilow, father of PC John Edward Bromilow, 23, of the Lancashire Constabulary, who died on August 18 1979 in a road traffic collision while escorting a prisoner.

Candles were also lit by relatives in remembrance of officers throughout the UK who have lost their lives, one from each of the four nations of the United Kingdom.

Liam Kelly, chairman of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland read the names of officers who have lost their lives during the past year – PC Daniel Golding, Metropolitan Police; PC Craig Higgins, Greater Manchester Police; PC Alex Prentice, Northamptonshire Police; and PC Darryl Street, Civil Nuclear Constabulary.

There was silence as petals of remembrance, representing all who have lost their lives, descended from the gallery as the orchestra played Abide With Me and the Last Post was sounded.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Researchers believe their methods could be adopted within the next three years (University Hospital Zurich/PA)
New method of preserving donated kidneys ‘could mean fewer organs wasted’
The technology has been rolled out at a final set of courts in England (Chris Radburn/PA)
Pre-recorded evidence rolled out at English and Welsh Crown Courts
Artemis’s electric ferry (Artemis Technologies/PA)
Design plans for 100% electric ‘flying’ ferry unveiled
Wales manager Robert Page does not believe Nations League relegation will impact the country’s World Cup campaign (Mike Egerton/PA)
Relegation will not dent Wales’ confidence for the World Cup – Robert Page
Far-right Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni votes at a polling station in Rome (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Italian far-right alliance leading vote, exit poll shows
Poland’s Robert Lewandowski (left) celebrates with goalscorer Karol Swiderski after setting up Poland’s winner against Wales in Cardiff (Nick Potts/PA)
Wales relegated from Nations League’s top tier following Poland defeat
Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show next year (Ian West/PA)
Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl halftime show, NFL announces
(PA)
Man arrested at airport on suspicion of attempted murder after four hit by car
A pupil looks at floral tributes at the scene in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield (Danny Lawson/PA)
Two teenagers charged with murder after death of Khayri McLean
A Russian officer checks the temperature of recruits as they line up to be registered at a military recruitment centre in Volgograd, Russia (AP Photo)
Russia’s call-up splits EU as Ukraine says it shows weakness

More from The Courier

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henry's Coffee House in City Square, Dundee.
Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop
0
Curator Matthew Jarron guiding people around Hawkhill House's fascinating collection.
Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day
0
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
The Vasco da Gama made a stop in Dundee on its way to Edinburgh
Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion
1
John Winton McNab.
'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant…
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash

Editor's Picks