Desecration of wreaths and tributes at site of Co Down atrocity condemned

The desecration of wreaths and tributes at the site of a Troubles atrocity in Co Down has been condemned.

Wreaths, memorial crosses and floral tributes were desecrated at Narrow Water where 18 British soldiers died in an IRA bomb attack in 1979.

The incident is being treated by the Police Service of Northern Ireland as a hate crime.

Ulster Unionist councillor David Taylor said the “constant targeting” of the memorial needs to stop.

Once again, those driven by hate have taken the opportunity to cause further hurt and trauma to the loved ones of the brave soldiers who lost their lives at Narrow Water – enough is enough with the constant targeting of this memorial site @uuponline https://t.co/phEaqWM87t — David Taylor (@DavidTayloruup) September 25, 2022

“Once again those driven by hate have taken the opportunity to cause further hurt and trauma to the loved ones of the brave soldiers who were murdered at Narrow Water in 1979,” he said.

“The constant targeting of this memorial site should stop.

“Those responsible are of a sick mentality.

“The families have already endured more pain than most will ever experience in their lives through the loss of their loved ones. Enough is enough.”

Police are appealing for witnesses after receiving a report of criminal damage at the Narrow Water memorial.

We are appealing for information following the removal of wreaths from a memorial at Narrow Water. pic.twitter.com/SiDOaFDiaI — Police Newry, Mourne and Down (@PSNINMDown) September 25, 2022

A spokesperson said the report was made to police on Sunday morning but the damage could have happened some time between Saturday at 12pm and Sunday morning.

Inspector Paddy Heatley said: “This report is being treated as a hate crime and we are investigating.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed what happened or who has dashcam or other footage to get in touch with us on 101 quoting reference number 683 25/09/22.”