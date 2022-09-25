Two officers suffer life-threatening injuries after collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two officers suffer life-threatening injuries after collision

By Press Association
September 25 2022, 5.32pm Updated: September 25 2022, 9.54pm
Two police officers were injured in the crash (Joe Giddens/PA)
Two police officers who were responding to an emergency call have been left with life-threatening injuries after a road traffic collision with another car in Suffolk.

Police were called shortly after 1.20am on Sunday to a report of a two-vehicle collision on the B1112 in Eriswell, where a grey BMW was in collision with a marked police car – a white Peugeot 308.

The two male officers in the Peugeot were responding to an emergency call on blue lights, but were not in pursuit of the BMW at the time of the collision.

Emergency services, including police, fire, ambulance service, air ambulance and a volunteer paramedic from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS), attended the incident.

The two officers – the driver and passenger of the police car – were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge by land ambulance having sustained life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the BMW, a man aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

Suffolk Police said he was taken to West Suffolk Hospital as a precaution and has since been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.

The B1112 remained closed on Sunday afternoon in both directions between Underly Road and Lords Walk as authorities carry out their investigation and recover the vehicles.

Suffolk Police is urging anyone with information to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team, quoting CAD 26 of 25 September via www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update, emailing: ben.hawkins@norfolk.police.uk or calling 101.

