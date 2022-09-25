Protesters clash with police outside Iranian embassy in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Protesters clash with police outside Iranian embassy in London

By Press Association
September 25 2022, 7.04pm Updated: September 26 2022, 12.30am
Police stand guard outside the Iranian Embassy in central London (Luke O’Reilly/PA)
Protesters have clashed with police outside the Iranian embassy in London as they call for an end to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Dozens of demonstrators gathered at the embassy in Princes Gate, Knightsbridge, on Sunday afternoon.

It comes as protests in Iranian cities have spread across the world, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody after being detained by Iranian morality police.

Scotland Yard said the disorder at Sunday’s protest initially broke out in the immediate vicinity of the embassy before moving to Marble Arch and then to Maida Vale where the Islamic Centre of England was targeted.

The force said several officers were hurt during the protest, five of whom are in hospital with serious injuries including broken bones.

Meanwhile, 12 people were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Footage shared only showed angry protesters shouting and pushing against officers who had formed a line in front of the embassy on Sunday afternoon.

Iranian Embassy protest
Protesters clashed with police as they called for an end to the Islamic Republic of Iran (Luke O’Reilly/PA)

Crowds chanted “Death to the Islamic Republic” and waved Iran’s former national flag from before 1979.

One particular clip shows two officers wrestling a protester to the ground who appears to have broken through the police line.

Elsewhere, riot police could be seen trying to clear protesters off the road near Marble Arch.

Scotland Yard said officers were able to protect the security of the embassy but in doing so, were subjected to further attacks.

Masonry, bottles and other projectiles were thrown and a number of officers were injured, the force said.

Turkey Iran Protest
Mahsa Amini died in custody in Iran (Francisco Seco/AP)

By 7.30pm, the protesters had been cleared from the area outside the Iranian embassy, but handful of police officers remained outside the building.

There was little sign of the scenes from earlier in the day, except for a few battered protest posters.

A photo of Mahsa Amini could be seen on one poster, while another said “stop execution in Iran”.

Police have put a Section 35 dispersal order in place for the next 48 hours in the area impacted by the disorder.

Commander Karen Findlay said: “We respect the right of people to protest peacefully and always work with organisers to make that possible, but we will not tolerate unprovoked attacks on our officers as we have seen today or protest that leaves other communities feeling unsafe.

“We have officers in hospital tonight because they were attacked in what was a significant outbreak of violent disorder. We will make sure they get the support they need.

“We have already made a number of arrests, but we know there are people who were not caught tonight who committed serious offences.

“In the coming days, we will be using all the tools at our disposal – including CCTV and other footage – to identify those people and bring them to justice.”

It comes after Iran’s foreign ministry said on Sunday it had summoned Britain’s ambassador Simon Shercliff over what it described as a hostile atmosphere created by London-based Farsi language media outlets.

