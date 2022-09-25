Weather predicted to turn autumnal for UK in coming week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Weather predicted to turn autumnal for UK in coming week

By Press Association
September 25 2022, 7.34pm
A wave crashes over Newhaven lighthouse at West Quay in East Sussex (Steve Parsons/PA)
A wave crashes over Newhaven lighthouse at West Quay in East Sussex (Steve Parsons/PA)

The weather is predicted to be more autumnal this week – with showers, cloudy skies and sunny spells expected across the four nations.

The Met Office has said the south coast of England is predicted to see heavy showers to begin with, before blustery winds move in and clouds take over for England and Northern Ireland.

Some western parts, including Wales and western England, may see sunny spells – while scattered showers are predicted for northern Scotland and some parts of north-west England.

Southern and coastal parts of England on Monday could see highs of 16-17C, while Scotland is expected to see a maximum of 13C.

Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as the rest of England, are predicted to see highs of 13C.

Alex Burkill, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said the weather on Monday is going to indicate the move into autumn.

He said: “Early rain in the South will quickly clear and then behind that, otherwise, it’s going to be a blustery, showery day and feeling more autumnal than of late due to a cold north westerly breeze, which will be brisk at times.

“For many, it will be a showery day. There will be some sunny spells, but it will certainly feel colder than it has been.”

He added: “Monday night into Tuesday is going to be a chilly one, perhaps a touch of frost in most prone spots in the countryside.

“Through Tuesday, it’s looking similar to Monday for many as it will be blustery with some showers but also with some sunny spells and still feeling quite chilly.

“The winds will gradually start to ease as we go through Tuesday, so that means it may start to feel a little bit less cold. But overnight Tuesday night into Wednesday is probably going to be even chillier because we’re gonna have some clear skies.

“Wednesday is a continuing theme. Lighter winds than earlier on in the week, but still a chilly feel to things with sunny spells. There will still be some showers around, perhaps towards the west and south west in particular, maybe a bit more persistent rain arriving later on on Wednesday.”

Some parts of northern England could see patches of frost on Tuesday morning, before the blustery winds continue across the UK alongside patches of rain in central England and sunny spells across Scotland and in the north east and north west of England.

A woman walks along a train platform carrying an umbrella
Patches of rain are also predicted across the UK this week (James Manning/PA)

Temperatures on Tuesday are believed to fall again, with England seeing an average of 11-12C, while Wales and Northern Ireland could see 12C on average.

Scotland will meanwhile see a maximum of 11C or 12C.

On Wednesday, the weather is expected to be sunny and bright for most, with patches of rain in Northern Ireland and the north east and eastern parts of England.

Temperatures are expected to level out across the country, with Scotland, Wales, the majority of England and Northern Ireland predicted to see highs of 13C, while the south east and south west coast could see highs of 14C.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Researchers believe their methods could be adopted within the next three years (University Hospital Zurich/PA)
New method of preserving donated kidneys ‘could mean fewer organs wasted’
The technology has been rolled out at a final set of courts in England (Chris Radburn/PA)
Pre-recorded evidence rolled out at English and Welsh Crown Courts
Artemis’s electric ferry (Artemis Technologies/PA)
Design plans for 100% electric ‘flying’ ferry unveiled
Wales manager Robert Page does not believe Nations League relegation will impact the country’s World Cup campaign (Mike Egerton/PA)
Relegation will not dent Wales’ confidence for the World Cup – Robert Page
Far-right Brothers of Italy’s leader Giorgia Meloni votes at a polling station in Rome (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Italian far-right alliance leading vote, exit poll shows
Poland’s Robert Lewandowski (left) celebrates with goalscorer Karol Swiderski after setting up Poland’s winner against Wales in Cardiff (Nick Potts/PA)
Wales relegated from Nations League’s top tier following Poland defeat
Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show next year (Ian West/PA)
Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl halftime show, NFL announces
(PA)
Man arrested at airport on suspicion of attempted murder after four hit by car
A pupil looks at floral tributes at the scene in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield (Danny Lawson/PA)
Two teenagers charged with murder after death of Khayri McLean
A Russian officer checks the temperature of recruits as they line up to be registered at a military recruitment centre in Volgograd, Russia (AP Photo)
Russia’s call-up splits EU as Ukraine says it shows weakness

More from The Courier

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henry's Coffee House in City Square, Dundee.
Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop
0
Curator Matthew Jarron guiding people around Hawkhill House's fascinating collection.
Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day
0
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
The Vasco da Gama made a stop in Dundee on its way to Edinburgh
Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion
1
John Winton McNab.
'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant…
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash

Editor's Picks