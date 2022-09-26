Search continues for Hindu pilgrims after boat tragedy in Bangladesh By Press Association September 26 2022, 7.32am The incident took place on the River Karatoa (AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up At least 24 people have died after a boat carrying about 100 Hindu pilgrims capsized in a river in northern Bangladesh. The crowded boat overturned while returning from a Hindu temple on the other side of the River Karatoa at Boda area in Panchagarh district, police said. Divers and residents recovered at least 24 bodies by Sunday evening, police added, with at least 12 women and eight children among the dead. Many of the passengers were able to swim ashore. It was not immediately clear how many remain missing, with divers continuing their search. The Hindus travelled to the temple where tens of thousands of people gather every year for their largest religious festival – Durga Puja – next month. Close to 8% of Bangladesh’s more than 160 million people are Hindu in the Muslim-majority South Asian nation. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World ‘Significant action’ needed as most of England still in drought Chelsea beat West Ham to make it back-to-back Women’s Super League wins Guilty plea in hit-run death of Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes Hurricane Ian makes landfall in south-west Florida as Category 4 storm Moscow tries to draft fleeing Russian men at the borders Queen approved plane to transport coffin with stirring words, says Mike Tindall Dogs can sniff out the scent of stress, new study suggests Asteroid impacts on moon coincide with some on Earth, glass bead study shows Maritime charity announces winner of annual photography competition Amazon reveals Kindle Scribe for reading and writing Most Read 1 EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey 1 2 Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath 0 3 Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police 4 Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers 5 Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company 2 6 Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’ 7 JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome 0 8 Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes 0 9 Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years 0 10 New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go… 0 More from The Courier RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a… 0 Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat' SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living… David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome 0 EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey 1 Editor's Picks Asthma chief slams SNP inhaler plan – hours after Humza Yousaf hails policy at Dundee health centre visit 5 major problems facing Nicola Sturgeon in wake of Tory budget chaos Cowdenbeath fire: ‘Strong smell’ reported months before cannabis farm found Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe Scotmid boss calls for shopping voucher scheme after cost-of-living woes hurt trade Blood-soaked Perth dad made Christmas Day police bomb threat after hitting drink because he couldn’t get a haircut Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company Squirrel loose inside Pitlochry Greggs set free after three-day rescue mission 5 of the best: Tayside and Fife detached houses for under £200k Dundee chief John Nelms urges Scottish football to stop devaluing itself as SPFL agree new Sky TV deal