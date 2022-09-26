Anchor discovered during offshore wind farm work may date from Roman times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Anchor discovered during offshore wind farm work may date from Roman times

By Press Association
September 26 2022, 7.44am Updated: September 26 2022, 9.38am
An anchor discovered during survey works for ScottishPower Renewables’ East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm (ScottishPower Renewable/PA)
An anchor discovered during survey works for ScottishPower Renewables’ East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm (ScottishPower Renewable/PA)

An anchor discovered during survey works for an offshore wind farm could date from Roman times, an archaeologist has said.

The 100kg (15 stone 10lbs) wrought iron anchor, which is more than two metres (6ft 6ins) long, was discovered during works for ScottishPower Renewables’ East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm.

It was first discovered in 2018 during marine seabed survey works prior to construction of the wind farm, around 25 miles off the coast of Suffolk.

Brandon Mason, of Maritime Archaeology Ltd, spent hours monitoring the anchor on the seabed and was on board an offshore support vessel as the anchor was raised more than 140 feet to the surface and taken to shore last year.

He said: “Everything points to this being a Roman anchor of almost 2,000 years old, which is an incredibly rare piece of history.

“If this date is confirmed, it would be hard to overstate its significance – we only know about three pre-Viking anchors from northern European waters outside the Mediterranean region and only two actually survived.

“We believe this find could be the oldest and one of the largest surviving examples, giving us hard evidence of the incredible amount of activity that must have been going on in the waters in Roman times, but that we know relatively little about.

“It’s an absolute privilege to bring the anchor to the surface and to share its story with people not just across the East of England, but right around the world.”

An anchor discovered during survey works for ScottishPower Renewables’ East Anglia ONE offshore windfarm. (ScottishPower Renewable/ PA)
An anchor discovered during survey works for ScottishPower Renewables’ East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm (ScottishPower Renewable/PA)

He said the anchor will go on permanent display, in conjunction with Colchester and Ipswich Museums, after further conservation work and analysis.

The anchor is believed to be somewhere between 1,600 and 2,000 years old and is estimated to have come from a vessel of 500 to 600 tonnes, according to those who have monitored it.

If dated to the time of the Roman occupation of Britain, they said it is most likely to have come from one of the larger merchant ships of the Roman fleet.

Analysis to confirm the age of the anchor is ongoing.

The Classis Britannica was the regional fleet of the Roman province of Britannia and the first navy of Britain.

It operated from the mid-first century to the mid-third century and employed merchant vessels to transport foodstuffs, troops, horses and war machinery such as catapults and rams.

Very little physical maritime evidence of this has been discovered.

Conservation works on the anchor are being carried out by ScottishPower Renewables’ commissioned specialists Maritime Archaeology Ltd, in conjunction with Mary Rose Archaeological Services, and with advice and guidance from Historic England.

The anchor is the latest in a series of historical finds during work on the wind farm.

These include a missing German submarine from the First World War and numerous artefacts from the Bronze Age, Iron Age, Roman and Medieval periods.

Other finds include a prehistoric monument dating back more than 4,000 years, complete with a rare Neolithic wooden trackway and platform and an ancient wild cattle skull radiocarbon-dated to around 6,000 years ago.

Ross Ovens, ScottishPower Renewables’ managing director – East Anglia Hub – said: “Our East Anglia ONE wind farm has proven to be an archaeological treasure trove – both onshore and offshore –  and this latest find shows that it just keeps giving.”

Stuart Churchley, Historic England marine planning archaeological officer, said: “The discovery of such a potentially significant anchor of this date, among the vast seafloor expanse of the southern North Sea, is testament to the careful and methodical steps taken by the East Anglia ONE project.”

Councillor Carole Jones, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for Ipswich Museums, said the anchor will only be available for visitors to “get a first peek” on Tuesday, before it is taken away for conservation work ahead of returning permanently to the collection in 2025.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

The majority of England remains in drought despite September rainfall, the Environment Agency said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
‘Significant action’ needed as most of England still in drought
Sam Kerr struck the woodwork twice before finding the net in the second half (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea beat West Ham to make it back-to-back Women’s Super League wins
Lisa Banes (Victoria Will/Invision/AP)
Guilty plea in hit-run death of Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes
The eye of Hurricane Ian approaching the south-west coast of Florida (NOAA via AP)
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in south-west Florida as Category 4 storm
People walk towards the border crossing between Georgia and Russia (AP Photo)
Moscow tries to draft fleeing Russian men at the borders
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall pay their respects after the service and procession for the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral (Chris Furlong/PA)
Queen approved plane to transport coffin with stirring words, says Mike Tindall
Dogs can sniff out the odour of stress, new study suggests (Clara Wilson/Queen’s University Belfast)
Dogs can sniff out the scent of stress, new study suggests
Asteroid impacts on the moon coincided with major impacts on Earth, research has suggested (Victoria Jones/PA)
Asteroid impacts on moon coincide with some on Earth, glass bead study shows
‘The Old Oyster Beds’ taken in Brightlingsea, Essex, by Justin Minns is the overall winner in the 2022 Ultimate Sea View photography competition run by national maritime charity, the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society (Justin Minns/Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society)
Maritime charity announces winner of annual photography competition
Amazon’s new Kindle Scribe (Amazon/PA)
Amazon reveals Kindle Scribe for reading and writing

Most Read

1
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1
2
The A92 at Muirdrum. Image: Google.
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
3
Shannon McGregor admitted the rant at Dundee's Police HQ.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
5
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
2
6
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
7
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome
0
8
A ScotRail train at Carnoustie, where the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is taking place.
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes
0
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
0
10
An architect's drawing of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium.
New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go…
0

More from The Courier

Ryan Porteous celebrates with John McGinn.
RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a…
0
An anchor discovered during survey works for ScottishPower Renewables’ East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm (ScottishPower Renewable/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat'
CR0035084 Nicola Sturgeon on SNP campaign Traill, meets with candidates and supporters in Aberdeen, at the Greyhope Bay Centre at Torry Battery. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 25-04-2022`
SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living…
David Hayman in Time's Plague at Birnam Arts.
David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome
0
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1

Editor's Picks