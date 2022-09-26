Apple will make latest iPhone 14 in India By Press Association September 26 2022, 11.13am New iPhone 14 models on display at an Apple event on the campus of Apple’s headquarters in California (Jeff Chiu/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Apple will make its latest iPhone 14 in India, the company said. It comes as manufacturers shift production from China amid geopolitical tensions and pandemic restrictions that have disrupted supply chains for many industries. “The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. We’re excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India,” Apple said in a statement. Apple unveiled its latest line-up of iPhones earlier this month. They will have improved cameras, faster processors and longer lasting batteries at the same prices as last year’s models. India is the world’s second-largest smartphone market after China but Apple iPhone sales have struggled to capture a large share of the market against cheaper smartphones from competitors. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World ‘Significant action’ needed as most of England still in drought Chelsea beat West Ham to make it back-to-back Women’s Super League wins Guilty plea in hit-run death of Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes Hurricane Ian makes landfall in south-west Florida as Category 4 storm Moscow tries to draft fleeing Russian men at the borders Queen approved plane to transport coffin with stirring words, says Mike Tindall Dogs can sniff out the scent of stress, new study suggests Asteroid impacts on moon coincide with some on Earth, glass bead study shows Maritime charity announces winner of annual photography competition Amazon reveals Kindle Scribe for reading and writing Most Read 1 EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey 1 2 Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath 0 3 Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police 4 Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers 5 Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company 2 6 Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’ 7 JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome 0 8 Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes 0 9 Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years 0 10 New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go… 0 More from The Courier RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a… 0 Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat' SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living… David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome 0 EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey 1 Editor's Picks Asthma chief slams SNP inhaler plan – hours after Humza Yousaf hails policy at Dundee health centre visit 5 major problems facing Nicola Sturgeon in wake of Tory budget chaos Cowdenbeath fire: ‘Strong smell’ reported months before cannabis farm found Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe Scotmid boss calls for shopping voucher scheme after cost-of-living woes hurt trade Blood-soaked Perth dad made Christmas Day police bomb threat after hitting drink because he couldn’t get a haircut Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company Squirrel loose inside Pitlochry Greggs set free after three-day rescue mission 5 of the best: Tayside and Fife detached houses for under £200k Dundee chief John Nelms urges Scottish football to stop devaluing itself as SPFL agree new Sky TV deal