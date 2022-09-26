Duke to argue against driving ban due to role in arranging King’s coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Duke to argue against driving ban due to role in arranging King’s coronation

By Press Association
September 26 2022, 12.18pm
King Charles III (Andy Commins/PA)
King Charles III (Andy Commins/PA)

The peer who organised the Queen’s funeral will argue he should not be banned from driving because he needs his licence to arrange the King’s coronation, a court has heard.

The Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk, 65, pleaded guilty at Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court on Monday to using his mobile phone while driving.

Edward Fitzalan-Howard was stopped by police on April 7 after officers spotted him using the device as his BMW cut across their vehicle after going through a red light in Battersea, south-west London, said prosecutor Jonathan Bryan.

He told magistrates the highest-ranking duke in England had already totted up nine penalty points on his driving licence from two previous speeding offences in 2019 and faces a compulsory endorsement of a further six points, which would lead to a ban.

But the Earl Marshal, who is responsible for arranging the State Opening of Parliament, will argue “exceptional hardship” in a bid to keep his licence, the court heard.

His lawyer Natasha Dardashti made an application to exclude the public and press from that part of the hearing on grounds of national security.

“It is an extremely peculiar situation, whereby his grace, the Duke of Norfolk, the Earl Marshal, was responsible for the preparation and organisation of the funeral of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II and he is now the person in the country who is responsible for the coronation of His Royal Highness King Charles III,” she said.

“In relation to the exceptional hardship argument, his grace will need to provide some detail and information about the preparation of the coronation of His Royal Highness King Charles III.

“The application for this matter to be in camera is for reasons of national security and because details of this will be provided which have not yet been discussed with His Royal Highness, and not yet discussed with the Prime Minister and not yet discussed with the Archbishop of Canterbury.

“It would be unacceptable for these details to be made public or made known to risk the escape of that information of a very sensitive nature.”

Ms Dardashti argued the information should be private until after the coronation, telling magistrates: “Very few people have been made aware of the date, the more sensitive the material the fewer people are yet to be involved in that.”

The Prince of Wales signs the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III, watched by, left-right back, Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt, the Queen Consort, Prime Minister Liz Truss, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, Lord Chancellor of the Privy Council Brandon Lewis and Earl Marshal, Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the Duke of Norfolk, during the Accession Council ceremony at St James’s Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch on September 10
Earl Marshal, Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the Duke of Norfolk, on the right, watches as the Prince of Wales signs the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

She said: “Organisation of a national state occasion involves considerable matters of national security, not just the public and officials in this country but world leaders attending the UK.

“In order to be able to properly advance this argument it would require his grace to go into details, and to allow the press to remain will prohibit him putting forward much of the information he needs to put.”

She added: “Given it is such an odd situation, and his grace has such a very, very particular and important role in this national coronation of a new King, I would ask this court to sit in camera.”

The Earl Marshal is the 18th Duke of Norfolk, who inherited the position upon the death of his father in 2002.

The duke is the most senior lay member of the Roman Catholic Church in Britain and a crossbench peer in the House of Lords.

An Oxford-educated father of five, he is a descendant of Elizabeth I and is also reported to be worth more than £100 million.

Two thousand people including world leaders and foreign royals gathered inside Westminster Abbey in London last Monday for the final farewell to the nation’s longest reigning monarch, in an event watched around the globe.

King Charles III, the Queen Consort, the Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of York, the Earl of Wessex, the Countess of Wessex, the Prince of Wales, the Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, the Duke of Sussex, the Duchess of Sussex, Peter Phillips and the Earl of Snowdon follow behind the coffin of the Queen, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre, as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey after her state funeral
The coffin of the Queen is carried out of Westminster Abbey after her state funeral (Danny Lawson/PA)

The duke described organising the Queen’s funeral as “both humbling and daunting” and “an honour and a great responsibility”.

Outlining the facts of the driving offence, prosecutor Jonathan Bryan said: “The time was just before 3.45pm, it was a Thursday. Officers were in a vehicle on Battersea Park Road when they saw a BMW.

“Officers were stationary at a traffic lights, which turned green.

“A BMW cut across them and on that basis the officers assumed it must have gone through a red light because their light was green.

“One of the officers noticed the driver was using a mobile phone while doing this and didn’t seem to be paying attention.

“The officers drove up to the BMW and saw through the window that the driver was using his mobile phone.

“They spoke to the driver, who was his grace. There was a conversation about the use of a mobile phone.

“He said he had not been aware of going through the red light but accepted this was because he was using his mobile phone.

“He said he was in communication with his wife.”

The case continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

The majority of England remains in drought despite September rainfall, the Environment Agency said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
‘Significant action’ needed as most of England still in drought
Sam Kerr struck the woodwork twice before finding the net in the second half (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea beat West Ham to make it back-to-back Women’s Super League wins
Lisa Banes (Victoria Will/Invision/AP)
Guilty plea in hit-run death of Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes
The eye of Hurricane Ian approaching the south-west coast of Florida (NOAA via AP)
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in south-west Florida as Category 4 storm
People walk towards the border crossing between Georgia and Russia (AP Photo)
Moscow tries to draft fleeing Russian men at the borders
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall pay their respects after the service and procession for the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral (Chris Furlong/PA)
Queen approved plane to transport coffin with stirring words, says Mike Tindall
Dogs can sniff out the odour of stress, new study suggests (Clara Wilson/Queen’s University Belfast)
Dogs can sniff out the scent of stress, new study suggests
Asteroid impacts on the moon coincided with major impacts on Earth, research has suggested (Victoria Jones/PA)
Asteroid impacts on moon coincide with some on Earth, glass bead study shows
‘The Old Oyster Beds’ taken in Brightlingsea, Essex, by Justin Minns is the overall winner in the 2022 Ultimate Sea View photography competition run by national maritime charity, the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society (Justin Minns/Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society)
Maritime charity announces winner of annual photography competition
Amazon’s new Kindle Scribe (Amazon/PA)
Amazon reveals Kindle Scribe for reading and writing

Most Read

1
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1
2
The A92 at Muirdrum. Image: Google.
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
3
Shannon McGregor admitted the rant at Dundee's Police HQ.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
5
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
2
6
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
7
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome
0
8
A ScotRail train at Carnoustie, where the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is taking place.
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes
0
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
0
10
An architect's drawing of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium.
New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go…
0

More from The Courier

Ryan Porteous celebrates with John McGinn.
RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a…
0
King Charles III (Andy Commins/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat'
CR0035084 Nicola Sturgeon on SNP campaign Traill, meets with candidates and supporters in Aberdeen, at the Greyhope Bay Centre at Torry Battery. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 25-04-2022`
SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living…
David Hayman in Time's Plague at Birnam Arts.
David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome
0
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1

Editor's Picks