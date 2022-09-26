Krakow cancels Roger Waters gigs and urges him to visit Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Krakow cancels Roger Waters gigs and urges him to visit Ukraine

By Press Association
September 26 2022, 3.48pm
Roger Waters performs at the United Centre in Chicago in July (Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
Roger Waters performs at the United Centre in Chicago in July (Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

The Polish city of Krakow has cancelled gigs by Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters because of his sympathetic stance toward Russia in its war against Ukraine, a local councilman said.

Lukasz Wantuch said the city owns the arena where two of Waters’ concerts had been scheduled for April.

He said the city will not tolerate them being used for an artist spreading ideas objectionable to most people in Poland.

Waters is free to perform in a private venue, he added.

Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters speaks to crowds gathered in Parliament Square in Westminster, London, protesting Julian Assange’s imprisonment and extradition
Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters speaks to crowds gathered in Parliament Square in Westminster, London, protesting Julian Assange's imprisonment and extradition (PA)

“He doesn’t realise the truth,” Mr Wantuch told the Associated Press.

“He doesn’t understand what is going on in Ukraine.”

On Saturday, Polish media said the gigs were cancelled by Waters’ management in reaction to the outcry over his views.

Waters denied that on Sunday and Mr Wantuch confirmed that Krakow and the venue made the decision.

Mr Wantuch, who has been on 27 humanitarian missions to Ukraine since the war began, spearheaded a symbolic resolution to declare Waters “persona non grata” in Krakow.

A vote is scheduled to take place.

From left: Roger Waters, Nick Mason, Syd Barrett and Rick Wright from Pink Floyd
From left: Roger Waters, Nick Mason, Syd Barrett and Rick Wright from Pink Floyd (PA)

In an open Facebook post on Monday, Mr Wantuch invited Waters to join him on a visit to Ukraine to see for himself the extent of devastation caused by Russian attacks.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Waters accused Mr Wantuch of a “draconian censoring of my work”.

He said Mr “Wantuch seems to know nothing of my history of working, all my life, at some personal cost, in the service of human rights”.

Waters has blamed Nato and Ukraine for the war.

He wrote an open letter to Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska this month in which he blamed “extreme nationalists” in Ukraine for having “set your country on the path to this disastrous war”.

He also criticised the West for supplying Ukraine with weapons, blaming Washington in particular.

Mr Wantuch wrote in his open message to Waters that with 2.6 million followers on social media, he had the power to influence many minds.

“You are calling on the West to cease military aid, which in fact means the capitulation of Ukraine,” Mr Wantuch wrote.

“Ukraine will not give up, it will fight, but because of people like you, because of what you say and write, it will be a much harder fight.”

