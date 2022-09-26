Charles’s new monogram revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charles’s new monogram revealed

By Press Association
September 26 2022, 10.02pm
King Charles III during a reception for local charities at Cardiff Castle in Wales (Chris Jackson/PA)
King Charles III during a reception for local charities at Cardiff Castle in Wales (Chris Jackson/PA)

The King’s new cypher has been revealed ahead of the official period of royal mourning ending.

Charles’ monogram will appear on government buildings, state documents and on some post boxes in the coming months and years.

The cypher feature’s the King’s initial C intertwined with the letter R for Rex – Latin for King – with III within the R denoting Charles III, with the crown above the letters.

King Charles III new cypher. A Scottish version features the Scottish Crown (Buckingham Palace/PA)

The new monarch travelled to Scotland soon after the Queen’s funeral last Monday, with the period of royal mourning lasting for seven days after the late Queen’s burial.

The monogram is Charles’ personal property and was selected by the monarch from a series of designs prepared by the College of Arms. A Scottish version features the Scottish Crown, and was approved by Lord Lyon King of Arms.

It will be used by government departments and by the Royal Household for franking mail and the decision to replace cyphers will be at the discretion of individual organisations.

The process will be a gradual one and in some instances the cyphers of previous monarchs can still be seen on public buildings and street furniture especially post boxes.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The coffin of the Queen followed by King Charles III and the Queen Consort during the Committal Service at St George’s Chapel (Victoria Jones/PA)

The College of Arms, which designed the cyphers, was founded in 1484 and is responsible for creating and maintaining official registers of coats of arms and pedigrees.

The heralds who make up the College are members of the Royal Household and act under Crown authority.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said of replacing the late Queen’s cypher with the Charles’ monogram: “Where changes can be made easily, such as digital branding, they can be made immediately.

“Physical items such as signage or stationery will be replaced gradually over time as the need arises.”

