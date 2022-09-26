Welsh Government to spend £1.8m promoting World Cup participation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Welsh Government to spend £1.8m promoting World Cup participation

By Press Association
September 26 2022, 11.02pm
Gareth Bale, centre, celebrates with team-mates and staff after Wales qualifies for the Qatar World Cup (David Davies/PA)


Nearly £2 million will be spent by the Welsh Government promoting Wales’s participation at the World Cup in Qatar.

A series of projects supporting culture, arts and heritage will be launched in a bid to secure a lasting legacy for Welsh football.

The World Cup Partner Support Fund will see a total of £1.8 million shared among 19 projects.

Gareth Bale celebrates after Wales qualified for the World Cup (David Davies/PA)


These include a festival of creativity and culture, a concert in North America highlighting Welsh culture that will be broadcast on the eve of Wales’s match with the US and support for the new Football Museum for Wales in Wrexham.

The Welsh language will also be supported through community singing sessions.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said: “The Welsh Government has established an ambitious and exciting range of activities to make the most of the unique opportunity offered by the Cymru men’s football team’s participation in the Fifa World Cup.

“This is the most significant marketing and sports diplomacy opportunity ever presented to the Welsh Government given the profile of the event.

“We will promote Wales, project our values of inclusivity and diversity, ensure the safety of Welsh people at the tournament, and secure a positive and lasting legacy from our participation at the tournament.

“It is vital we build a legacy from the World Cup that inspires the next generation of our boys and girls and highlights how sporting participation can drive the health and well-being of our nation.

“We are determined to capitalise on this historic achievement and deliver real benefits for people here in Wales.”

Wales ended a 64-year World Cup drought after beating Ukraine 1-0 following captain Gareth Bale’s deflected free-kick to qualify for the tournament.

They kick off their first match against the US on November 21.

