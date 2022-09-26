William and Kate to visit Wales for first official visit with new titles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
William and Kate to visit Wales for first official visit with new titles

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 12.04am
William and Kate are to visit Wales for the first time as Prince and Princess of Wales on Tuesday (PA)
William and Kate are to visit Wales for the first time as Prince and Princess of Wales on Tuesday (PA)

The Prince and Princess of Wales are to visit the nation for the first time since taking up their titles.

William and Kate will journey the length of Wales on Tuesday, first visiting Holyhead in Anglesey, North Wales, and then travelling to Swansea in South West Wales.

The royal couple had promised to visit at the earliest opportunity following the death of the Queen, and return hoping to begin “deepening the trust and respect” they have with the people of Wales.

While in Holyhead, they will visit the local RNLI Lifeboat Station where they will meet the crew, volunteers and some of those who have previously been rescued by the team.

It is one of the oldest lifeboat stations on the Welsh coast and, across the years, members have received a total of 70 awards for gallantry.

They will then take a walk to the Holyhead Marine and Cafe Bar where they will meet people from local small businesses and organisations, including the coastguard and sea cadets.

Royal visit to Abergavenny and Blaenavon
The Duchess of Cambridge at the Blaenavon Heritage Centre in Blaenavon during a visit Abergavenny and Blaenavon in March (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Holyhead is only a half-hour drive from the four-bedroom farmhouse the prince and princess rented as newlyweds on the Isle of Anglesey, or Ynys Mon, between 2010 and 2013 when William was an RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot.

Having made their first home together in Wales is part of why they say they hold such a “deep affection” for the country.

It is also where they raised their eldest child, Prince George, for the first few months of his life.

William’s first royal engagement, aged eight, was in the Welsh capital of Cardiff with his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

After leaving Holyhead, they will travel to St Thomas Church in Swansea which has transformed over the last two years into a community hub.

Royal visit to Abergavenny and Blaenavon
King Charles bestowed the title of Prince and Princess of Wales on William and Kate during his first speech as monarch Ben Birchall/PA)

The church now provides vital services to hundreds of people in the city such as a not-for-profit cafe and facilities for the homeless including food, showers and toilets.

William and Kate will get a chance to meet volunteers who work in the church’s food bank and the Swansea Baby Basics initiative, which distributes essential items such as toiletries and clothing to vulnerable mothers.

Kate has previously worked with baby banks and in 2020 brought together 19 British brands and retailers to donate over 10,000 new items to more than 40 such banks nationwide.

Both the princess and William will spend some time meeting members of the public gathered outside the church.

The last official visit the pair made to Wales was as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Cardiff Castle in June, where rehearsals for the Platinum Jubilee concert were taking place.

Platinum Jubilee
The then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte during their visit to Cardiff Castle (Ashley Crowden/PA)

It was Prince George and his sister Princess Charlotte’s first official outing in the country and the family were greeted by hundreds of well-wishers.

The siblings will not be joining their parents on Tuesday’s visit as both will be in school.

William and Kate will now be making more regular visits to Wales as part of their roles as prince and princess, and are expected back in the country before Christmas.

However sources close to the couple have confirmed there are still no plans for an investiture ceremony.

When an investiture does take place, it is unlikely to reflect the scale of the ceremony held for the then Prince Charles at Caernarfon Castle in 1969, with William and Kate thought to want a more low key event.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Prince and Princess of Wales leave after they viewed floral tributes left by members of the public at the gates of Sandringham House(Toby Melville/PA)

A spokesperson for the prince and princess said: “Right now they are focused on deepening the trust and respect they have with the people of Wales over time.”

William and Kate have spoken of wanting to use their position to advocate for the people of Wales and showcase the country to the world.

In a statement, they said they would “do their part to support the aspirations of the Welsh people and to shine a spotlight on both the challenges and opportunities in front of them”.

Adding that they would serve as Prince and Princess of Wales “with humility and great respect”.

The move to make them Prince and Princess of Wales following the death of the Queen has caused some controversy, and a petition calling for the British monarchy to end the use of the title has so far gathered over 35,000 signatures.

