58% jump in scam messages where criminals pose as friends and family, bank finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

58% jump in scam messages where criminals pose as friends and family, bank finds

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 12.04am
Victims typically receive a message from a new number alongside a plausible story on why their number has changed (Picture posed by model/Yui Mok/PA)
Victims typically receive a message from a new number alongside a plausible story on why their number has changed (Picture posed by model/Yui Mok/PA)

A cost-of-living scam where criminals send messages pretending to be from friends or family members who urgently need help paying bills is on the rise, according to a bank.

TSB recorded a 58% increase in “friends and family” scams in July compared with the same month a year earlier.

The upswing has been driven by scam requests for help paying bills, according to the bank, as surging living costs take their toll.

TSB said its own research suggests that a £500 fraud loss would leave three-fifths of households struggling to afford food for more than a week.

The average loss in such cases is £1,500, according to the bank’s analysis, although the amounts can vary hugely, with the majority of scam attempts it looked at taking place on WhatsApp.

In one case, a 71-year-old customer sent £1,700 to a fraudster following an urgent, emotive request claiming to be from his daughter needing money to help with bills.

A fraudster also stole £50 from a 29-year-old customer after impersonating a close friend and requesting support for energy payments.

Both cases were refunded in full through TSB’s fraud refund guarantee.

Victims typically receive a message from a new number alongside a plausible story on why their number has changed.

After striking up conversation, an emotive request for payment is sent through – made more believable and pressing due to the current economic climate – the bank said.

The bank is also urging people to watch out for frauds where they may be persuaded to pay up-front fees for loans, services or prizes which do not exist.

Paul Davis, director of fraud prevention at TSB, said: “A fraud loss will be particularly painful for households during these tough economic conditions, so we are urging the public to be extra vigilant to unsolicited contact or online offers that could well be a scam.

“With over half of fraud losses not refunded to victims by other banks, take your time and don’t rush in, no matter how emotive and urgent the request.”

A spokesperson for energy regulator Ofgem said it has recently asked all energy suppliers to ensure clear and up-to-date information on scams is easily accessible on their websites.

The spokesperson said: “It is alarming that vulnerable customers are being preyed upon in this way when people are already struggling so much…

“We take these attempts to exploit consumers very seriously and work with the National Cyber Security Centre to prevent these malicious attacks.

“If people are unsure if something is a scam they should pause, check and don’t let callers push you into anything.

“Genuine organisations won’t mind you calling back; only scammers apply pressure and insist you hand over details immediately.

“If you have any doubts about a message, consumers should contact the organisation directly and not use the numbers or address in the message – use the details from their official website.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Shoppers entering the Card Factory in Newcastle-under-Lyme (Barrington Commbs/PA)
Card Factory bounces back to profit as high street sales recover
New Leith outer berth with floating foundation and turbine.
Groups backing Forth Green Freeport bid cite potential £6bn investment
0
A think tank said that for a homeowner with a £140,000 mortgage, rates rising to 5% could mean monthly payments increasing by around £190 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Hundreds of mortgage deals vanish from market after mini-budget
Sterling’s fall in value is ‘hurting consumers’, the boss of Virgin Atlantic has warned (Steve Parsons/PA)
Virgin Atlantic boss warns fall in value of pound is ‘hurting consumers’
Mr Kwarteng’s mini-budget on Friday sent the value of the pound down by several per cent. (Jeff Overs/BBC)
Chancellor to meet with City investors after budget sparks market chaos
Virgin Atlantic has joined global airline alliance SkyTeam (Hannah McKay/PA)
Virgin Atlantic joins global airline alliance
(David Davies/PA)
Text service launched to help tradespeople open up about mental health
Saga has cut profit guidance for the year (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Saga shares slide after profit warning over rising insurance claims
Waste management firm Biffa has agreed a £1.3 billion takeover (Biffa/PA)
Waste firm Biffa agrees £1.3 billion US takeover deal
Most of the UK’s energy suppliers need to make improvements to meet their obligations to support customers struggling to pay their bills, energy regulator Ofgem has announced.
Most energy suppliers must improve help for struggling customers, warns Ofgem

More from The Courier

Police on East March Street on Tuesday morning. Photo: Fife Jammer Locations
Police descend on Kirkcaldy in early-morning disturbance
0
New Leith outer berth with floating foundation and turbine.
Groups backing Forth Green Freeport bid cite potential £6bn investment
0
Cowdenbeath shop fire
Fire crews tackle Cowdenbeath shop blaze
Sean Thomson at Perth Sheriff Court.
Supermarket worker fined for bum-touch assault in Blairgowrie pub
Christian faith underpinned the life of Margaret Ingram.
Margaret Ingram of Dundee: A life of Christian faith and service to others
0
Niskanen, Levitt and Behich were among the players who saw international action
How EVERY Dundee United player performed on international duty as Tannadice stars plot World…
0

Editor's Picks