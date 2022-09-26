London Marathon fundraising will ‘turbo charge’ heart research, charity says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
London Marathon fundraising will ‘turbo charge’ heart research, charity says

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 12.05am
The BHF is the TCS London Marathon’s charity of the year for the October 2 event (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The BHF is the TCS London Marathon’s charity of the year for the October 2 event (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

London Marathon runners will “turbo charge pioneering research into regenerative medicine” with their fundraising, the British Heart Foundation (BHF) has said.

The BHF is the charity of the year for the October 2 event and hopes its team of runners will raise more than £3 million for the cutting-edge field of research which could unlock a cure for heart failure.

Nine regenerative medicine research projects have been earmarked for a share of the money raised.

They aim to find ways to regrow, repair and replace damaged heart muscle and blood vessels – and could one day find a cure for heart failure.

Among the BHF runners is Professor Sanjay Sinha from the University of Cambridge, who is leading ground-breaking research behind the Heart Healing Patch.

Heart failure research
The funds raised by Prof Sinha and other BHF runners will go towards cutting-edge research projects into regenerative medicine (Saatchi & Saatchi London /Alan Clarke/PA)

Made of stem cells, the patch could be applied to the heart to help repair damage caused by a heart attack and could help save and improve the lives of millions worldwide living with heart failure.

Marathon fundraising could help to make the Heart Healing Patch a real treatment option for some patients.

BHF chief executive Dr Charmaine Griffiths said: “We never fail to be inspired by the incredible stories of our supporters.

“By taking part in the iconic TCS London Marathon 2022, our runners will help turbo charge pioneering research into regenerative medicine – including the development of a Heart Healing Patch, which could save and improve the lives of millions of people worldwide affected by heart failure.

“Every single step our runners take will power science with the potential to heal damaged hearts. We’re extremely grateful for their support, and can’t wait to cheer them over the finish line.”

Many of the fundraising runners have chosen to support BHF because of their own personal experience.

Hannah Halden is running in memory of her sister Lona, who died at the age of 16 following a cardiac arrest, six months after being diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

HCM is a disease where the muscle wall of the heart becomes thickened which can affect its ability to pump blood effectively.

“It will feel so meaningful to know that I’m helping to fund research that could save the lives of people like Lona,” said the 33-year-old solicitor who lives in Birmingham.

Nursery nurse Hannah Evans, 24, from Carmarthen, Wales, lost her father Stephen Evans, 59, following a heart attack in 2010.

Her mother Gwyneth, who was later diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy, died earlier this year, aged 53, from lung cancer.

“By running the TCS London Marathon for the BHF, I’m honouring my dad and my mum while helping to fund the BHF’s life-saving science into heart and circulatory disease and keep more families together for longer,” she said.

To support the BHF fundraising, visit: gosanjay.bhf.org.uk

