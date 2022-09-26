Drinking two to three cups of coffee a day linked with longer lifespan – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Drinking two to three cups of coffee a day linked with longer lifespan – study

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 12.07am
Drinking two to three cups of coffee a day is linked with a longer lifespan, say researchers (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Drinking two to three cups of coffee a day is linked with a longer lifespan, say researchers (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Drinking two to three cups of coffee a day could be linked to a longer lifespan, new research suggests.

When compared with avoiding coffee, it was also associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, the study found.

The findings applied to ground, instant and decaffeinated varieties of the drink, and researchers say they suggest coffee consumption should be considered part of a healthy lifestyle.

According to the study, the greatest risk reduction was seen with two to three cups per day.

Compared with no coffee drinking, this was associated with a 14%, 27% and 11% lower likelihood of death for decaffeinated, ground and instant preparations, respectively.

Study author Professor Peter Kistler of the Baker Heart and Diabetes Research Institute, Australia, said: “In this large, observational study ground, instant and decaffeinated coffee were associated with equivalent reductions in the incidence of cardiovascular disease and death from cardiovascular disease or any cause.

“The results suggest that mild to moderate intake of ground, instant and decaffeinated coffee should be considered part of a healthy lifestyle.”

The study examined the links between types of coffee and heart rhythms, cardiovascular disease and death using data from the UK Biobank study, which recruited adults between 40 and 69 years of age.

Cardiovascular disease was made up of coronary heart disease, congestive heart failure and ischaemic stroke.

Prof Kistler said: “Caffeine is the most well-known constituent in coffee, but the beverage contains more than 100 biologically active components.

“It is likely that the non-caffeinated compounds were responsible for the positive relationships observed between coffee drinking, cardiovascular disease and survival.

“Our findings indicate that drinking modest amounts of coffee of all types should not be discouraged but can be enjoyed as a heart healthy behaviour.”

The study included 449,563 people who completed a questionnaire asking how many cups of coffee they drank each day and whether they usually drank instant, ground or decaffeinated coffee.

They were then split into six daily intake categories, consisting of none, less than one, one, two to three, four to five, and more than five cups per day.

The usual coffee type was instant in 198,062 (44.1%), ground in 82,575 (18.4%) and decaffeinated in 68,416 (15.2%).

There were 100,510 (22.4%) non-coffee drinkers included in the study.

Coffee drinkers were compared with non-drinkers for the incidence of arrhythmias (irregular heart beat), cardiovascular disease and death.

Researchers found that 27,809 (6.2%) people died during a follow-up period of 12.5 years.

The study found that all types of coffee were linked with a reduction in death from any cause.

The research suggests that cardiovascular disease was diagnosed in 43,173 (9.6%) people during the follow-up.

While all coffee types were associated with a reduction in cardiovascular disease, the lowest risk was observed with two to three cups a day.

Compared with abstinence from coffee, it was associated with a 6%, 20% and 9% reduced likelihood of cardiovascular disease for decaffeinated, ground and instant coffee respectively.

Drinking more coffee did not lower the cardiovascular risk – in fact those people drinking four or more cups per day were less likely to enjoy benefits than those drinking two to three cups a day.

The study also found that arrhythmia was diagnosed in 30,100 (6.7%) people.

For this condition, ground and instant coffee, but not decaffeinated, was associated with a reduction in arrhythmias including atrial fibrillation –  a condition that causes an irregular and often fast heartbeat.

Compared with non-coffee drinkers, the lowest risks were observed with four to five cups a day for ground coffee and two to three cups a day for instant coffee, with 17% and 12% reduced risks respectively.

The findings are published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Soldiers take cover behind their sandbagged armoured cars while dispersing rioters with CS gas in Londonderry, where an illegal civil rights march culminated in a clash between troops and demonstrators, which resulted in 13 people being shot dead (PA)
Resumption of Bloody Sunday prosecution delayed for 24 hours after court mix-up
In this image made from a video, people conduct search operation in the River Karatoa where an overcrowded boat overturned, in Panchagarh, Bangladesh Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. A boat carrying about 100 Hindu pilgrims capsized Sunday in the river in northern Bangladesh, police said. (AP Photo)
Death toll rises to 66 after Bangladesh boat crowded with pilgrims capsizes
Bella and her four kittens were found to be healthy (Cat’s Protection/PA)
Shock discovery: Missing cat and four kittens found in electrical substation
(Alamy/PA)
Authorities seek cause of leaks from Russian gas pipelines on inauguration day
Residents of the El Fanguito neighborhood carry a mattress to a safe place in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Ian, in Havana, Cuba, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Hurricane Ian is growing stronger as it approached the western tip of Cuba on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba en route to Florida
Russian men cross the border at Verkhny Lars between Georgia and Russia on Tuesday (Zurab Tsertsvadze/AP)
Final day of referendum in Russian-held areas of Ukraine
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham (Nick Potts/Lairys Laurent/PA)
Doubts over Alexander-Arnold as Bellingham shines – England’s winners and losers
(David Davies/PA)
Text service launched to help tradespeople open up about mental health
New Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has begun setting out his plans to reform Britain’s largest police force (Carl de Souza/PA)
Burglary ‘too serious’ for police not to attend – new Met chief
Akie Abe, widow of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, carries an urn containing his ashes at his state funeral (Franck Robichon/Pool/AP)
Japan’s former leader Shinzo Abe honoured at divisive state funeral

More from The Courier

Police on East March Street on Tuesday morning. Photo: Fife Jammer Locations
Police descend on Kirkcaldy in early-morning disturbance
0
New Leith outer berth with floating foundation and turbine.
Groups backing Forth Green Freeport bid cite potential £6bn investment
0
Cowdenbeath shop fire
Fire crews tackle Cowdenbeath shop blaze
Sean Thomson at Perth Sheriff Court.
Supermarket worker fined for bum-touch assault in Blairgowrie pub
Christian faith underpinned the life of Margaret Ingram.
Margaret Ingram of Dundee: A life of Christian faith and service to others
0
Niskanen, Levitt and Behich were among the players who saw international action
How EVERY Dundee United player performed on international duty as Tannadice stars plot World…
0

Editor's Picks