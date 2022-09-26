Royal family return to normal duties as mourning period ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Royal family return to normal duties as mourning period ends

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 12.58am Updated: September 27 2022, 10.48am
The Union flag over Windsor Castle is returned to full-mast as the mourning period following the death of the Queen ends (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)
The monarchy and their households are returning to official duties as the period of royal mourning in memory of the late Queen ends.

Flags at royal residences were at half-mast until 8am on Tuesday, when they were raised back to full-mast, while the Prince and Princess of Wales will visit the nation for the first time since taking up their titles.

After the death of the Queen on September 8, the royal family only carried out official duties where appropriate, and its members dressed in black as a mark of respect when in public.

From Tuesday they are carrying out their normal official roles in full after observing the seven-day period of mourning.

William and Kate will spend the day travelling the length of Wales, first visiting Holyhead in Anglesey, North Wales, and then travelling to Swansea in South West Wales.

The royal couple had promised to visit at the earliest opportunity following the death of the Queen, and return hoping to begin “deepening the trust and respect” they have with the people of Wales.

The last official visit the pair made to Wales was as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Cardiff Castle in June, where rehearsals for the Platinum Jubilee concert were taking place.

Mourning ends after death of the Queen
The union flag over the Palace of Westminster, London, has returned to full mast after the end of the mourning period following the death of the Queen (James Manning/PA Wire)

Charles carried out one official engagement during royal mourning, holding a telephone audience with the Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on Thursday evening, the eve of his tax-cutting mini budget.

The Prince and Princess of Wales praised volunteers and operational staff they met at Windsor that day, for their efforts at events surrounding the Queen’s committal service.

The King travelled to Scotland soon after the Queen’s funeral last Monday and could remain at his home of Birkhall into early October, following the tradition set by the late monarch.

The Queen would normally spend around 10 weeks at her Scottish home during summer, returning to London around the time the autumn session of Parliament began.

Planning is likely to be under way for Charles’ coronation and Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court in south London heard the suggestion a date has been set for the national event expected next year.

