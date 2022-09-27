What the papers say – September 27

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – September 27

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 4.19am
What the papers say – September 27 (PA)
What the papers say – September 27 (PA)

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s economic plans lead almost all the front pages on Tuesday.

“The pound Kwartanks” reports Metro, with The Guardian saying the Government is struggling to prevent a “full-scale loss of financial market confidence” in its economic strategy.

The Bank of England (BoE) has vowed it will not hesitate to raise interest rates in response to the plunging pound, according to The Times and The Independent.

But the Financial Times says moves by the BoE and the Treasury failed to calm market nerves over the UK’s finances.

Banks including Halifax and Virgin Money on Monday night withdrew mortgages in anticipation of the flagged rate rise, say The Daily Telegraph and i.

Unnamed senior Tories have complained to the Daily Mail that speculators were “trying to make money out of bad news” and warned against “taking the pound down”.

The situation is “out of control”, according to the Daily Mirror‘s headline, while the Daily Star runs with a humorous film reference over a photograph of the Chancellor as it says “Honey, I shrunk the quids”.

“Don’t panic! We have got a plan to cut debt”, states the Daily Express alongside a photo of a “resolute” Mr Kwarteng.

And The Sun carries a story about a “love rat” who dumped his partner for a Ukrainian refugee, but then broke up with her too.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Soldiers take cover behind their sandbagged armoured cars while dispersing rioters with CS gas in Londonderry, where an illegal civil rights march culminated in a clash between troops and demonstrators, which resulted in 13 people being shot dead (PA)
Resumption of Bloody Sunday prosecution delayed for 24 hours after court mix-up
In this image made from a video, people conduct search operation in the River Karatoa where an overcrowded boat overturned, in Panchagarh, Bangladesh Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. A boat carrying about 100 Hindu pilgrims capsized Sunday in the river in northern Bangladesh, police said. (AP Photo)
Death toll rises to 66 after Bangladesh boat crowded with pilgrims capsizes
Bella and her four kittens were found to be healthy (Cat’s Protection/PA)
Shock discovery: Missing cat and four kittens found in electrical substation
(Alamy/PA)
Authorities seek cause of leaks from Russian gas pipelines on inauguration day
Residents of the El Fanguito neighborhood carry a mattress to a safe place in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Ian, in Havana, Cuba, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Hurricane Ian is growing stronger as it approached the western tip of Cuba on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba en route to Florida
Russian men cross the border at Verkhny Lars between Georgia and Russia on Tuesday (Zurab Tsertsvadze/AP)
Final day of referendum in Russian-held areas of Ukraine
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham (Nick Potts/Lairys Laurent/PA)
Doubts over Alexander-Arnold as Bellingham shines – England’s winners and losers
(David Davies/PA)
Text service launched to help tradespeople open up about mental health
New Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has begun setting out his plans to reform Britain’s largest police force (Carl de Souza/PA)
Burglary ‘too serious’ for police not to attend – new Met chief
Akie Abe, widow of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, carries an urn containing his ashes at his state funeral (Franck Robichon/Pool/AP)
Japan’s former leader Shinzo Abe honoured at divisive state funeral

More from The Courier

Police on East March Street on Tuesday morning. Photo: Fife Jammer Locations
Police descend on Kirkcaldy in early-morning disturbance
0
New Leith outer berth with floating foundation and turbine.
Groups backing Forth Green Freeport bid cite potential £6bn investment
0
Cowdenbeath shop fire
Fire crews tackle Cowdenbeath shop blaze
Sean Thomson at Perth Sheriff Court.
Supermarket worker fined for bum-touch assault in Blairgowrie pub
Christian faith underpinned the life of Margaret Ingram.
Margaret Ingram of Dundee: A life of Christian faith and service to others
0
Niskanen, Levitt and Behich were among the players who saw international action
How EVERY Dundee United player performed on international duty as Tannadice stars plot World…
0

Editor's Picks