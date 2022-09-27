Silvio Berlusconi wins seat in Italian senate after tax ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Silvio Berlusconi wins seat in Italian senate after tax ban

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 8.28am
Silvio Berlusconi casts his vote in Milan (Antonio Calanni/AP)
Silvio Berlusconi casts his vote in Milan (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is making his return to Italy’s parliament, just in time to celebrate his 86th birthday, winning a seat in the senate nearly a decade after being banned from holding public office after a tax fraud conviction.

Mr Berlusconi, who has made personal comebacks a hallmark of Italian politics for three decades, was re-elected to Italy’s upper house with more than 50% of the votes on Sunday in the northern city of Monza, where he also owns a soccer team that was recently promoted to Italy’s top division.

While overall his party lost ground compared with the 2018 general elections, it fared better than expected and Mr Berlusconi’s victory was particularly heartfelt.

“Regaining a seat in the senate was a sort of personal revenge for Berlusconi, after all the judicial problems he went through,” said Massimiliano Panarari, political analyst at Rome’s Mercatorum University.

Italy Elections
Silvio Berlusconi with his partner Marta Fascina (Antonio Calanni/AP)

In 2013, the senate expelled him because of a tax fraud conviction stemming from his media business, and he was banned from holding public office for six years.

After he served a sentence of community service, a court ruled he could once again hold public office and he won a seat in the European Parliament in 2019.

His third and last premiership had ended abruptly in 2011, when financial markets lost confidence that the billionaire media magnate could manage Italy’s finances during Europe’s sovereign debt crisis.

Mr Berlusconi’s Forza Italia centre-right party, which pioneered populist politics in Italy in the 1990s, gained just over 8% in Sunday’s vote, which was dominated by his ally Giorgia Meloni.

She is now poised to lead the country’s first far-right government since the Second World War.

It was a better-than-expected result for Forza Italia, even though it still amounted to a significant loss of support compared with the 14% of the votes it received in 2018 elections.

Italy Politics
Silvio Berlusconi, leader of populist Forza Italia, at a party rally in Milan (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse/AP)

The party has grown weaker in the past decades, hit by Mr Berlusconi’s judicial woes and his recurring health problems, but it has remained relevant enough.

Beating expectations, Forza Italia finished right behind its other ally, the anti-immigrant League of Matteo Salvini, which won only about 9% of the vote, down from 17% in 2018.

Mr Berlusconi has pledged to exercise a moderating influence over the other two more radical parties.

“Forza Italia proved decisive for the success of the centre-right and the formation of the next government,” he enthused in a tweet. “Once again I put myself at the service of Italy, of the country I love.”

Analysts noted that, despite some grotesque performances on TikTok, which he used in the electoral campaign to reach young voters with anecdotes and jokes, the three-term prime minister succeeded in gaining a new space on Italy’s political stage.

“I’ve still got it,” he said in one viral video clip, after he successfully nailed a fly that had landed on his forehead during a television interview.

He raised eyebrows late in the campaign when he seemed to justify Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, saying he was forced into it by pro-Moscow separatists in Donbas.

“The troops were supposed to enter, reach Kyiv within a week, replace Zelensky’s government with decent people and then leave,” Mr Berlusconi told his favourite late-night talk show host. Later he backtracked, saying his words had been “oversimplified”,

But Mr Berlusconi has a long, friendly history with Putin: He has entertained the Russian leader at his Sardinian villas and even visited Crimea with Mr Putin in 2014 after the Russian leader annexed the peninsula from Ukraine.

Berlusconi was not the only winner in the household.

Berlusconi’s 32-year-old girlfriend, Marta Fascina, also obtained a seat in the lower house of parliament, after winning the vote in the Sicilian constituency of Marsala, despite never showing up in the island during the campaign.

In an interview with an Italian newspaper, Fascina said she used to go there with her father on holiday when she was a child.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Soldiers take cover behind their sandbagged armoured cars while dispersing rioters with CS gas in Londonderry, where an illegal civil rights march culminated in a clash between troops and demonstrators, which resulted in 13 people being shot dead (PA)
Resumption of Bloody Sunday prosecution delayed for 24 hours after court mix-up
In this image made from a video, people conduct search operation in the River Karatoa where an overcrowded boat overturned, in Panchagarh, Bangladesh Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. A boat carrying about 100 Hindu pilgrims capsized Sunday in the river in northern Bangladesh, police said. (AP Photo)
Death toll rises to 66 after Bangladesh boat crowded with pilgrims capsizes
Bella and her four kittens were found to be healthy (Cat’s Protection/PA)
Shock discovery: Missing cat and four kittens found in electrical substation
(Alamy/PA)
Authorities seek cause of leaks from Russian gas pipelines on inauguration day
Residents of the El Fanguito neighborhood carry a mattress to a safe place in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Ian, in Havana, Cuba, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Hurricane Ian is growing stronger as it approached the western tip of Cuba on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba en route to Florida
Russian men cross the border at Verkhny Lars between Georgia and Russia on Tuesday (Zurab Tsertsvadze/AP)
Final day of referendum in Russian-held areas of Ukraine
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham (Nick Potts/Lairys Laurent/PA)
Doubts over Alexander-Arnold as Bellingham shines – England’s winners and losers
(David Davies/PA)
Text service launched to help tradespeople open up about mental health
New Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has begun setting out his plans to reform Britain’s largest police force (Carl de Souza/PA)
Burglary ‘too serious’ for police not to attend – new Met chief
Akie Abe, widow of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, carries an urn containing his ashes at his state funeral (Franck Robichon/Pool/AP)
Japan’s former leader Shinzo Abe honoured at divisive state funeral

More from The Courier

Police on East March Street on Tuesday morning. Photo: Fife Jammer Locations
Police descend on Kirkcaldy in early-morning disturbance
0
New Leith outer berth with floating foundation and turbine.
Groups backing Forth Green Freeport bid cite potential £6bn investment
0
Cowdenbeath shop fire
Fire crews tackle Cowdenbeath shop blaze
Sean Thomson at Perth Sheriff Court.
Supermarket worker fined for bum-touch assault in Blairgowrie pub
Christian faith underpinned the life of Margaret Ingram.
Margaret Ingram of Dundee: A life of Christian faith and service to others
0
Niskanen, Levitt and Behich were among the players who saw international action
How EVERY Dundee United player performed on international duty as Tannadice stars plot World…
0

Editor's Picks