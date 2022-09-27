Burglary ‘too serious’ for police not to attend – new Met chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

Burglary ‘too serious’ for police not to attend – new Met chief

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 8.58am Updated: September 27 2022, 10.20am
New Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has begun setting out his plans to reform Britain’s largest police force (Carl de Souza/PA)
New Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has begun setting out his plans to reform Britain's largest police force (Carl de Souza/PA)

Burglary is “too serious an intrusion” not to have a police officer attend, the new head of Britain’s biggest police force has said.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme it is unacceptable that the proportion of reported burglaries attended by an officer from the force has fallen to 50%.

“We’re never going to turn up to every single crime, and the public understand that, but something as severe as burglary needs a proper policing response. It’s too serious an intrusion not to have somebody turn up,” he said.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley at Millbank Studios, central London (James Manning/PA)

“We recently got as low as 50% on that, and that’s not acceptable.

“So that’s a first step in terms of getting more reliable, alongside putting more officers in communities, which people will see over the next year or so.”

Sir Mark began setting out his plans to reform the force in radio interviews on Tuesday, having started his new job during the official mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II.

His predecessor Dame Cressida Dick resigned earlier in the year after a clash with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

Dame Cressida Dick in police uniform, standing next to Sadiq Khan who is wearing a black suit, white shirt and black tie.
Sir Mark’s predecessor Dame Cressida Dick resigned earlier in the year following a clash with London Mayor Sadiq Khan (PA)

Sir Mark said he wants to be able to show the public that progress has been made in key areas in 100 days, and to bring the force out of a form of special measures in 12 to 18 months.

The former Met assistant commissioner rejoined his old force at one of the most turbulent times in its history.

The Met has been shaken by a series of scandals and missteps, most shockingly the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving officer, but also a number of groups of officers found to have exchanged deeply offensive messages on social media.

Sir Mark said the Metropolitan Police needs to be “ruthless” in rooting out officers whose behaviour lets the force down.

He told the Today programme: “We need to be ruthless at rooting out those who are corrupting the integrity of the organisation – the racists and the misogynists.”

A head and shoulders shot of Sarah Everard smiling.
The Met was rocked by the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving armed officer (Family handout/CPS/PA)

Later, speaking on LBC, he called for zero tolerance of officers who “misbehave”, saying the force had been “too forgiving” of such instances in the past.

However, he said officers should not take the knee – a symbolic gesture against racism.

He told the BBC: “We should not show any allegiance to causes, however noble or not.”

Sir Mark Rowley said he would be happy for his daughters and granddaughters to walk the streets of London at night.

He told LBC radio host Nick Ferrari that police can offer a focus on male offenders to make the streets safer for women and girls.

“Most of all, the thing that police can bring to this is (a) very clear focus on the men who predate on women and children.

“There are many men in the city, sadly, who are stalkers, they’re rapists, they’re involved in domestic violence.

“The thing we bring to solving this problem, alongside other agencies who offer more supportive role to victims, the thing we bring most of all, is the ability to identify and target those dangerous individuals.”

Asked about the number of youth murders in London, Sir Mark said he wants to get the annual number of all murders in London below 100.

