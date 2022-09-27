Final day of referendum in Russian-held areas of Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Final day of referendum in Russian-held areas of Ukraine

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 10.03am
Russian men cross the border at Verkhny Lars between Georgia and Russia on Tuesday (Zurab Tsertsvadze/AP)
The final day of voting was taking place in Russian-held regions of Ukraine on Tuesday, in a referendum that is expected to serve as a pretext for their annexation by Moscow but which has been rejected as a sham by Kyiv and its western allies.

As the vote was nearing its end, a senior Kremlin official issued the bluntest warning yet that Russia is prepared to use nuclear weapons to halt a Ukrainian push to reclaim Russia-occupied areas.

The five-day vote, in which residents are asked whether they want their regions to become part of Russia, has been anything but free or fair.

Tens of thousands of residents had already fled the regions amid the war, and images shared by those who remained showed armed Russian troops going door to door to pressure Ukrainians into voting.

The Kremlin is expected to move immediately to absorb the regions once the voting is over, with President Vladimir Putin expected to declare their incorporation into Russia later this week.

Georgia Russia Ukraine
Russian cross the border into Georgia (Zurab Tsertsvadze/AP)

Russian media also speculated that Mr Putin may follow up on last week’s order of partial mobilisation by declaring martial law and shutting the nation’s borders for all men of fighting age.

The mobilisation has triggered a massive exodus of men from the country, fuelled protests in many regions across Russia and sparked occasional acts of violence.

On Monday, a gunman opened fire in an enlistment office in a Siberian city and wounded the chief military recruitment officer.

The shooting came after scattered arson attacks on enlistment offices.

In the latest move to stem the tide of men fleeing Russia to avoid mobilisation, Russian officials declared plans to set up a military recruitment office right on the border with Georgia, one of the main routes of the exodus.

Russia Ukraine
A woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Luhansk (AP)

And trying to assuage public outrage, numerous Russian officials and politicians have acknowledged that mistakes were made during the mobilisation – when military conscription offices were rounding up random people without military experience who were not supposed to be called up – and promised to quickly correct them.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday once again called the Russian mobilisation as nothing more than “an attempt to provide commanders on the ground with a constant stream of cannon fodder”.

Mr Zelensky said the Ukrainian military will attack efforts to take back “the entire territory of Ukraine”, and has drawn up plans to counter “new types of weapons” used by Russia.

Mr Putin has warned that once the Russia-held regions are absorbed, Moscow will defend its territory with “all available means”, including nuclear weapons, raising fears of a sharp escalation of the seven-month conflict.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s security council, chaired by Mr Putin, spelled out the threat on Tuesday in the bluntest terms yet, reaffirming that Moscow could use nuclear weapons against Ukraine if it sees a threat posed by it as too high.

Russia Ukraine
Leonid Pasechnik, leader of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic casts his ballot in Luhansk (AP)

Mr Medvedev said the US and its Nato allies understand that “if a threat to Russia raises above a certain limit of danger, we will have to respond without asking anyone’s consent and holding long consultations”.

“And it’s certainly not a bluff,” he added.

Mr Medvedev said the US and its Nato allies would not dare to use nuclear weapons against Russia even if it makes a nuclear strike on Ukraine.

Jake Sullivan, US national security adviser, said Russia would pay a high, if unspecified, price if it made good on veiled threats to use nuclear weapons.

“If Russia crosses this line, there will be catastrophic consequences for Russia. The United States will respond decisively,” he told NBC.

Even as the voting has continued in Russia-held areas, Russian forces have kept up their strikes across Ukraine.

Overnight, Russian missile attacks targeted the southern areas of Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv, damaging residential buildings and other sites, officials said.

[[title]]

[[text]]

