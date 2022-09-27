Resumption of Bloody Sunday prosecution delayed for 24 hours after court mix-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Resumption of Bloody Sunday prosecution delayed for 24 hours after court mix-up

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 11.12am
Soldiers take cover behind their sandbagged armoured cars while dispersing rioters with CS gas in Londonderry, where an illegal civil rights march culminated in a clash between troops and demonstrators, which resulted in 13 people being shot dead (PA)
Soldiers take cover behind their sandbagged armoured cars while dispersing rioters with CS gas in Londonderry, where an illegal civil rights march culminated in a clash between troops and demonstrators, which resulted in 13 people being shot dead (PA)

The scheduled resumption of the prosecution of a military veteran for two murders on Bloody Sunday has been adjourned for 24 hours after a mix-up over what court it was due to be heard in.

While prosecution and defence lawyers in the case involving Soldier F were directed to attend court in Belfast on Tuesday morning, the district judge presiding over the case was sent to Londonderry.

Last week, Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service (PPS) announced it was recommencing proceedings against the former paratrooper on two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Soldier F is accused of the murders of James Wray and William McKinney on the day in January 1972 when members of the Parachute Regiment shot dead 13 civil rights protesters on the streets of Derry.

Bloody Sunday
James Wray, left, and William McKinne, right, were shot dead on Bloody Sunday (Bloody Sunday Trust/PA)

The PPS previously called a halt to the prosecution citing concerns that the case could collapse if it proceeded to trial.

However, earlier this year the Divisional Court of the High Court in Belfast overruled that decision after it was challenged by the family of one of the victims.

And earlier this month, the court rejected the PPS’s bid to have an appeal referred to the UK Supreme Court.

After reviewing its position, the PPS then decided to resume the prosecution.

That move had been expected to formally take place at a mention hearing before District Judge Peter Magill on Tuesday morning.

However, District Judge Magill attended court in Derry while lawyers involved in the case attended court in Belfast.

Bloody Sunday 50th anniversary
People stop at a mural of the victims of Bloody Sunday during a march to commemorate the 50th anniversary in January (PA)

One lawyer explained the scheduling error to District Judge Alana McSorley who was sitting in Belfast Magistrates’ Court.

“We understand this case has essentially been listed in error before your worship this morning,” he said.

“District Judge Magill of course has had conduct of the case, but essentially he has been sent to Londonderry this morning and we are here.

“In those circumstances rather than trouble your worship with any substantive matter we understand the proposal of the court is the matter be listed before District Judge Magill tomorrow in court nine in this building.”

The PPS originally halted the prosecution of Soldier F amid concerns the case could collapse in light of a separate court ruling on the admissibility of evidence which caused the collapse of another Troubles murder trial involving two military veterans.

The McKinney family then successfully challenged the original decision by prosecutors by way of judicial review.

Bloody Sunday was one of the darkest days in the history of the Northern Ireland Troubles.

While 13 people were killed on the day, another man shot by paratroopers died four months later.

Though many consider him the 14th victim of Bloody Sunday, his death was formally attributed to an inoperable brain tumour.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Lisa Banes (Victoria Will/Invision/AP)
Guilty plea in hit-run death of Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes
The eye of Hurricane Ian approaching the south-west coast of Florida (NOAA via AP)
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in south-west Florida as Category 4 storm
People walk towards the border crossing between Georgia and Russia (AP Photo)
Moscow tries to draft fleeing Russian men at the borders
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall pay their respects after the service and procession for the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral (Chris Furlong/PA)
Queen approved plane to transport coffin with stirring words, says Mike Tindall
Dogs can sniff out the odour of stress, new study suggests (Clara Wilson/Queen’s University Belfast)
Dogs can sniff out the scent of stress, new study suggests
Asteroid impacts on the moon coincided with major impacts on Earth, research has suggested (Victoria Jones/PA)
Asteroid impacts on moon coincide with some on Earth, glass bead study shows
‘The Old Oyster Beds’ taken in Brightlingsea, Essex, by Justin Minns is the overall winner in the 2022 Ultimate Sea View photography competition run by national maritime charity, the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society (Justin Minns/Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society)
Maritime charity announces winner of annual photography competition
Amazon’s new Kindle Scribe (Amazon/PA)
Amazon reveals Kindle Scribe for reading and writing
Archie Battersbee’s mother Hollie Dance (right), pictured during the funeral of her son, said she has received death threats (Joe Giddens/ PA)
Archie Battersbee’s mother tells of death threats and noose on son’s grave
The landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Gas leaks ‘could emit equivalent of a third of Denmark’s CO2 emissions’

Most Read

1
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1
2
The A92 at Muirdrum. Image: Google.
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
3
Shannon McGregor admitted the rant at Dundee's Police HQ.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
5
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
2
6
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
7
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome
0
8
A ScotRail train at Carnoustie, where the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is taking place.
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes
0
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
0
10
An architect's drawing of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium.
New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go…
0

More from The Courier

Ryan Porteous celebrates with John McGinn.
RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a…
0
Soldiers take cover behind their sandbagged armoured cars while dispersing rioters with CS gas in Londonderry, where an illegal civil rights march culminated in a clash between troops and demonstrators, which resulted in 13 people being shot dead (PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat'
CR0035084 Nicola Sturgeon on SNP campaign Traill, meets with candidates and supporters in Aberdeen, at the Greyhope Bay Centre at Torry Battery. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 25-04-2022`
SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living…
David Hayman in Time's Plague at Birnam Arts.
David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome
0
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1

Editor's Picks