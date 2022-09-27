98,000 Russians enter Kazakhstan after Putin’s military call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
98,000 Russians enter Kazakhstan after Putin’s military call-up

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 3.43pm
Russians wait and lineup to get Kazakhstan’s INN in a public service center in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. A day after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization to bolster his troops in Ukraine, many Russians are leaving their homes. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)
Russians wait and lineup to get Kazakhstan's INN in a public service center in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. A day after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization to bolster his troops in Ukraine, many Russians are leaving their homes. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

About 98,000 Russians have crossed into Kazakhstan in the week since President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation of reservists to fight in Ukraine, Kazakh officials said.

As men seeking to avoid the call-up continued to flee by land and air into neighbouring countries, Kazakhstan and Georgia – both part of the former Soviet Union – appeared to be the most popular destinations for those crossing by car, bicycle or on foot.

Those with visas for Finland or Norway have been arriving by land. Plane tickets abroad had sold out quickly despite high prices.

Russians line up to get a Kazakhstan personal identification number (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ/AP)

Russia’s Defence Ministry has said only about 300,000 people with prior combat or other military service would be called up, but reports have emerged from various Russian regions that recruiters were rounding up men outside that description.

That fuelled fears of a much broader call-up, sending droves of men of all ages and backgrounds to airports and border crossings.

In announcing the number of Russians crossing the border, Kazakhstan interior minister Marat Akhmetzhanov said authorities will not send those who are avoiding the call-up back home, unless they are on an international wanted list for criminal charges.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered his government to assist Russians entering his country “because of the current hopeless situation”.

Uzbekistan Xi Putin Summit
Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo/AP)

“We must take care of them and ensure their safety. It is a political and a humanitarian issue,” he said.

“I tasked the government to take the necessary measures,” Mr Tokayev said, adding that Kazakhstan will hold talks with Russia on the situation.

