Formula One to increase number of sprint races to six for 2023 season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Formula One to increase number of sprint races to six for 2023 season

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 4.32pm
Silverstone could again be a venue (Tim Goode/PA)
Silverstone could again be a venue (Tim Goode/PA)

Six sprint races have been confirmed for the Formula One calendar from the 2023 season.

The new campaign is set to open in Bahrain on March 5 and close in Abu Dhabi on November 26 following the most races ever staged in a single season – two more than the record-equalling 22 this year.

The FIA announced on Tuesday there would be double the number of sprint events from three, the venues for which will be confirmed in due course.

Silverstone, Monza and Interlagos, Brazil played host to the first trio of sprint events in 2021, with Imola, the Red Bull Ring in Austria and Interlagos again selected for 2022.

F1 president Stefano Domenicali said: “The sprint provides action across three days with the drivers all fighting for something right from the start on Friday through to the main event on Sunday, adding more drama and excitement to the weekend.

“The feedback from the fans, teams, promoters, and partners has been very positive and the format is adding a new dimension to Formula 1, and we all want to ensure its success in the future.”

Sprint sessions were introduced during 2021 as an addition to the usual weekend format which saw qualifying shifted to Friday and an extra 100km race slotting into Saturday’s schedule which then set the grid for the Grand Prix on Sunday.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem added: “The confirmation that six race weekends featuring sprints will take place from the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship season onwards is another example of the continued growth and prosperity at the highest level of motor sport.

“Sprint sessions provide an exciting dynamic to the race weekend format and have proven to be popular over the past two seasons.

“I am sure that this positive trend will continue and am pleased that the World Motor Sport Council has today given its approval for them to go ahead.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Wales midfielder Jess Fishlock missed last month’s crunch World Cup qualifiers (Nick Potts/PA)
Wales confident Jess Fishlock will be fit for World Cup play-off action
Ian Baraclough is adamant Northern Ireland are still progressing (Liam McBurney/PA)
Ian Baraclough optimistic despite frustrating defeat to Greece
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny saw Robbie Brady snatch victory over Armenia at the death (Niall Carson/PA)
We’ll learn from ‘few minutes of madness’ – Stephen Kenny
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke, left, celebrates with his staff (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Steve Clarke calls on Scotland to continue progress after Nations League success
England Under-21s’ Conor Gallagher scored in the 3-1 win over Germany (Mike Egerton/PA)
Conor Gallagher’s application has been great, says Young Lions boss Lee Carsley
Jude Bellingham, left, and Declan Rice, right, have been forming a partnership in the England midfield (Nick Potts/PA)
Jude Bellingham labelled ‘world’s best’ by England team-mate Declan Rice
Gareth Southgate spoke to Trent Alexander-Arnold, pictured, before leaving him out of England’s Nations League match against Germany (Nick Potts/PA)
Trent Alexander-Arnold behind Kieran Trippier in race to be England right-back
Jack Stretton is on loan from Derby (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Jack Stretton praised by Carlisle boss Paul Simpson after Grimsby win
Robbie Brady, left, was the Republic of Ireland’s hero (Niall Carson/PA)
Robbie Brady the hero as Ireland beat Armenia to secure Nations League B status
Richarlison, left, suffered racial abuse during Brazil’s friendly win over Tunisia (Christophe Ena/AP/Press Association Images)
Richarlison racially abused with banana as Brazil beat Tunisia in Paris friendly

More from The Courier

Dundee forward Niall McGinn makes it 1-0 against Hamilton in the Premier Sports Cup.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals offers made for Niall McGinn
0
Fox, left, and new United assistant Stevie Crawford
Liam Fox 'understands' Dundee United sceptics and draws Tam Courts parallel
0
Children from Puddleduck Nursery in the Beatrix Potter Garden. Picture: Kenny Smith / DCT Media
10 FREE family places to visit in Perthshire for the October holidays
0
There are a number of free activities and places for families to visit in Dundee for the October holidays.
10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Dundee for the October holidays
0
Carnoustie Tyres.
Carnoustie tyre dealer broken into five times in the past seven weeks
Football for 17s and under is just one of the free activities on offer in Fife during the October holidays.
10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Fife for the October holidays
0

Editor's Picks