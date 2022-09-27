Psychiatrist tells inquest he was not asked to intervene in woman’s care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Psychiatrist tells inquest he was not asked to intervene in woman’s care

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 4.38pm
Andy and Angela Mays, aged 69 and 70 respectively, from Hull, outside The Royal Courts of Justice where today they secured a fresh inquest into the death of their 22-year-old daughter Sally Mays (Tom Pilgrim/PA)
Andy and Angela Mays, aged 69 and 70 respectively, from Hull, outside The Royal Courts of Justice where today they secured a fresh inquest into the death of their 22-year-old daughter Sally Mays (Tom Pilgrim/PA)

A consultant psychiatrist has told an inquest into the death of a vulnerable young woman who killed herself after being refused admission to hospital that he was not asked to intervene by a nurse who told him she was upset by the decision.

Dr Kwame Fofie was giving evidence on the second day of a fresh inquest into the death of Sally Mays, 22, who died at home in Hull on July 25 2014 after she was turned away by the Humber NHS Foundation Trust crisis team earlier that day.

The original 2015 inquest into Miss May’s death was quashed by the High Court last year after the emergence of a conversation in a car park on the day she died between Dr Fofie and one of Miss May’s care co-ordinators, nurse Laura Elliott, which had been withheld from the original hearing.

On Tuesday, Ms Elliott told the court how she was upset when she approached Dr Fofie for “support and validation” shortly after she had been left “frustrated, angry and upset” because the crisis team had rejected her recommendation that Miss Mays should have been admitted.

She said members of the crisis team had been “horrible” and “incredibly unpleasant” to her and her client.

Ms Elliott said she was just looking for support from a friend and the encounter with the consultant was not a “clinically relevant conversation”.

Sally Mays
Sally Mays (FamilyPA)

She said: “I did not feel it was what I would consider to be a clinical conversation.

“I hadn’t asked Dr Fofie to do anything.”

She said: “There was no reason, I felt at the time, to tell anybody.

“It was a conversation about me – my feelings.

“I did not feel there was an expectation to tell anyone.”

Dr Fofie told the inquest how Ms Elliott was clearly upset when she approached him in the car park.

The consultant told the inquest: “This was a quick conversation in a car park with a colleague who was trying to ventilate.”

He said: “She attempted to vent and offload.”

He added: “She did not ask me for a specific solution.”

Sally Mays
Sally Mays (Family/PA)

Dr Fofie was asked by his barrister, George Thomas: “Did nurse Elliott say anything in the car park that afternoon that might have indicated that there may be something amiss with the clinical decision not to admit.”

The consultant replied: “No.”

Senior coroner Paul Marks has told the inquest he will be examining whether the conversation amounts to a “further missed opportunity” to prevent Miss Mays’ death.

He told the court that, at the end of the October 2015 inquest he concluded: “The failure to admit her to an inpatient psychiatric bed constitutes neglect and this neglect bears a direct causal relationship to her death later that evening.”

Miss Mays’s parents, Andy and Angela Mays, from Hull, have spent years battling for a full investigation into their daughter’s death and their campaign culminated in the High Court ruling in December last year.

Bridget Dolan KC, representing Mr and Mrs Mays, told the High Court that after Ms Elliot had discussions with two consultant psychiatrists, details of the car park conversation were not revealed to an internal NHS trust investigation nor the senior coroner.

The inquest is expected to conclude on Wednesday.

