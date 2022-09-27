Police officer spared jail after admitting possessing extreme pornography

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Police officer spared jail after admitting possessing extreme pornography

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 5.52pm Updated: September 27 2022, 6.02pm
A computer mouse and keyboard (Adam Peck/PA)
A computer mouse and keyboard (Adam Peck/PA)

A police officer has been spared jail after admitting possession of “extreme pornography”.

Craig Finch was told the offence was “aggravated” by his profession at a time of concerns over “undermining public confidence” in the police as he was handed a four-month suspended sentence at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old, who was an officer with Thames Valley Police, was found to be in possession of an SD card containing five videos “which portrayed in an explicit and realistic way an act which resulted or was likely to result in serious injury to a person’s anus, breasts or genitals”, court documents revealed.

The videos were “grossly offensive, disgusting or otherwise of an obscene character” and any “reasonable person” would believe the person in the image was “real”, the charge added.

Finch, of Banbury, Oxfordshire, previously pleaded guilty to one count of possessing extreme pornography at an earlier hearing.

He sat in the dock, wearing a white shirt and tie under a dark jacket, with a blank expression as the sentence was handed down.

Sentencing, District Judge Arvind Sharma said “extreme images are not to be equated with the same level of seriousness as children” but possessing them was “not a victimless crime”.

District Judge Sharma said it was a “significant aggravating factor” that Finch was a police officer at the time.

However, he said he opted for a suspended sentence “because of your previous good character and, to a limited extent, you have lost your job because of your own doing”.

Danny Latham, prosecuting, told the court how police were alerted by the National Crime Agency (NCA) to a number of uploads to the social media platform Kik in April 2021.

Officers identified Finch as the suspect on November 21 the same year and arrested him outside his house three days later, the court was told.

During a search of his home, police discovered a laptop and bag containing a number of SD cards, including the one containing the five videos, the court heard.

Mr Latham told the court how, when interviewed, Finch said he had been sent the videos via WhatsApp and had blocked the sender, who he did not identify, after receiving the final one.

The court heard the videos were found among more than 400 other pieces of pornographic material and there was “a suggestion of a background problem with pornography” in a pre-sentence report.

Finch resigned as a police officer before a misconduct hearing which concluded he would have been fired, the court heard.

The court was told he has since sought work in a warehouse.

In addition to a suspended sentence, Finch was also ordered to undertake 160 hours of unpaid work and pay court costs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

(Ramon Espinosa/AP)
Cuba without electricity after hurricane hammers power grid
(PA)
Court of Appeal due to rule on legal issues arising out of ‘Colston Four’…
Police have opened an investigation into claims staff mistreated patients at a mental health unit (Alamy/PA)
Police investigating claims staff mistreated patients at mental health unit
(Bebeto Matthews/AP)
Zelensky: No talks with Putin if Ukrainian land is annexed
Bill Bryson to exit retirement to pen new book: The Secret History of Christmas (Rebecca Reid/PA)
Bill Bryson to exit retirement to pen new book The Secret History of Christmas
Director: Video for Sir Elton John and Britney Spears’ collab was ’emotional’ (Alamy/PA)
Hold Me Closer director: Sir Elton John and Britney Spears collab was emotional
A charity is launching an emergency campaign, calling for people on benefits to receive extra financial support from the Government to get them through winter (PA)
Patients cut back on medicine, food and heating due to soaring costs – charities
Around 26 million people in England are eligible for the autumn Covid-19 booster vaccine (Peter Byrne/PA)
Millions urged to get flu and Covid jabs as experts predict ‘difficult winter’
Chief executive of the College of Policing Andy Marsh (College of Policing/PA)
Standards chief to call on police to ‘exercise highest professional standards’
The Natural History Museum in South Kensington (Johnny Green/PA)
Natural History Museum helps Ukrainian scientists in bid to save historic murals

More from The Courier

Dundee forward Niall McGinn makes it 1-0 against Hamilton in the Premier Sports Cup.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals offers made for Niall McGinn
0
Fox, left, and new United assistant Stevie Crawford
Liam Fox 'understands' Dundee United sceptics and draws Tam Courts parallel
0
Children from Puddleduck Nursery in the Beatrix Potter Garden. Picture: Kenny Smith / DCT Media
10 FREE family places to visit in Perthshire for the October holidays
0
There are a number of free activities and places for families to visit in Dundee for the October holidays.
10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Dundee for the October holidays
0
Carnoustie Tyres.
Carnoustie tyre dealer broken into five times in the past seven weeks
Football for 17s and under is just one of the free activities on offer in Fife during the October holidays.
10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Fife for the October holidays
0

Editor's Picks