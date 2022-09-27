Trent Alexander-Arnold behind Kieran Trippier in race to be England right-back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trent Alexander-Arnold behind Kieran Trippier in race to be England right-back

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 10.48pm Updated: September 27 2022, 11.02pm
Gareth Southgate spoke to Trent Alexander-Arnold, pictured, before leaving him out of England’s Nations League match against Germany (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Southgate spoke to Trent Alexander-Arnold before leaving him out of England’s Nations League match against Germany and believes his “all-round game” currently lags behind right-back rival Kieran Trippier.

The 23-year-old has starred in his hometown side Liverpool’s successes in recent years but has struggled to translate that form onto the international stage.

Alexander-Arnold has won just 17 caps since making his debut in 2018 and only one of those has come this year, with the full-back an unused substitute in Italy and omitted from the squad that faced Germany.

That decision dominated the build-up to Monday’s 3-3 draw despite the squad containing top-level right-backs Kyle Walker, Reece James and Trippier, and adds fuel to the debate about Southgate’s World Cup selection.

“Firstly, I didn’t want any player to sit in the stand for two matches so I think the way we manage a group of people has been a big strength for us in the tournaments and we need to do that,” the England manager said.

“The other night, we didn’t need the left-back cover. Against Germany we did because of the way we went with the team so we needed Chilly [Ben Chilwell] on the bench and we had Kieran who, at the moment, I feel his all-round game is ahead (of Alexander-Arnold).”

Asked about the conversations with those left out, Southgate said: “I’ve had long conversations with all of them, been very clear with them about where they stand, what they need to improve upon, what they’re doing well so they’re very clear on where they sit.”

Southgate has never been afraid to make bold calls and trust his instincts during his six years in the England hotseat.

Gareth Southgate shakes hands with Harry Maguire
Gareth Southgate shakes hands with Harry Maguire (John Walton/PA)

Alexander-Arnold is one hot topic regarding his decisions, so too is the loyalty shown to out-of-favour Manchester United captain Harry Maguire.

The 29-year-old gave away the penalty that allowed Germany to open the scoring on Monday and was dispossessed in the move that ended with their second, but Southgate’s belief remains intact.

“I know everybody says he’s important to me, he’s important to us,” Southgate said. “It’s us, it’s not me.

“Why do we pick him? Because he’s one of the players who gives us the best chance of winning.

“So, really we should all be wanting a Harry Maguire that’s playing regularly and playing with confidence.

“That applies to, of course, quite a few players but he’s the one that everything lands on, which must be a tough space for him, really, but he’s showing tremendous character.

“I think he has got the character to get over this because he’s a boy that’s been from Sheffield United to Hull City – his journey is not one where everything has been smooth.

“Sometimes you get lads who, in the early part of their career, haven’t had to handle adversity and when it hits them, it’s harder to cope with.

“He’s like most of us, really, in that he’s had lots of hurdles and that shapes your character.”

The Football Association has said the England squad will be announced on November 9 or 10, with the team meeting up on November 14 following the last round of Premier League fixtures.

That provides precious little preparation time for the Group B opener against Iran and leaves Southgate facing a “unique” challenge in Qatar.

“There just isn’t going to be time (to meet up before),” Southgate said. “They are going to have too many matches and we have to respect what they are doing with their clubs.

“We have got a lot of analysis of the opposition. We are able to go to the games that are being played on Tuesday night which we can’t usually do. That’s a bonus.

“Of course we need to monitor our players as well as we possibly can.

“We always look to find out absolutely everything about them and a lot of liaison with the clubs on how they are physically and what’s going on. So we are not short of stuff to be getting on with.”

Editor's Picks