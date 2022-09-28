Bill Bryson to exit retirement to pen new book The Secret History of Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Bill Bryson to exit retirement to pen new book The Secret History of Christmas

By Press Association
September 28 2022, 1.12am
Bill Bryson to exit retirement to pen new book: The Secret History of Christmas (Rebecca Reid/PA)
Bill Bryson to exit retirement to pen new book: The Secret History of Christmas (Rebecca Reid/PA)

Award-winning author Bill Bryson will be temporarily coming out of retirement to pen a new book, The Secret History Of Christmas.

The book will explore the origins of many popular Christmas traditions, including mince pies, A Christmas Carol, and the true identity of Santa Claus.

It will be released exclusively on audiobook platform Audible in November and will be narrated by Bryson himself.

“Christmas is full of traditions and rituals that most of us have been observing all our lives but often without having the slightest idea of where they come from,” said Bryson, who announced he had “retired” from writing books in Ocotber 2020.

Wellcome Book Prize 2015
Bryson is known for bestselling non-fiction titles which shine a light on topics that are often overlooked or inaccessible (Thom Atkinson/Wellcome/PA)

“Why is it called Boxing Day, for example?

“Why do we sing about Good King Wenceslas, who wasn’t a king or possibly even good and had nothing to do with Britain?  What’s the story behind Christmas crackers?

“Somebody must have decided these things. They can’t have happened by chance.

“So Christmas, and how it got that way, is full of surprises. And that is what this audio presentation is all about.”

Bryson is known for bestselling non-fiction titles which shine a light on topics that are often overlooked or inaccessible, including A Short History of Nearly Everything, Notes From A Small Island, At Home: A Short History of Private Life and Shakespeare: The World as Stage.

Hay Festival
Bryson served as the chancellor of Durham University from 2005 to 2011 and has a library on the campus named after him (Ben Birchall/PA)

The former copy editor at The Times served as the chancellor of Durham University from 2005 to 2011 and has a library on the campus named after him.

Aurelie De Troyer, Audible’s senior vice president of international content, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Bill Bryson has come out of retirement to partner with Audible on this exclusive exploration of the weird and wonderful origins of Christmas traditions.

“Bill is a favourite author and narrator for Audible members, and we can think of no one better to whisk listeners away on this festive adventure.”

The Secret History of Christmas will be available exclusively on Audible globally on November 10 2022.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast to return as royal mourning period ends (Chris Jackson/PA)
Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast to return as royal mourning period ends
Works by David Hockney and Rankin to be sold in anonymous auction for WaterAid (WaterAid/Issy Oakes/PA)
Works by David Hockney and Rankin to be sold in anonymous auction for WaterAid
Director: Video for Sir Elton John and Britney Spears’ collab was ’emotional’ (Alamy/PA)
Hold Me Closer director: Sir Elton John and Britney Spears collab was emotional
The Natural History Museum in South Kensington (Johnny Green/PA)
Natural History Museum helps Ukrainian scientists in bid to save historic murals
James Corden and Ruth Jones during filming (PA)
Ruth Jones on James Corden: We’ll always be friends
(Magic Lights/PA)
BBC Christmas film is about accepting difference in others, says star Bill Bailey
Hugh Jackman (Ian West/PA)
Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3
The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4/PA)
Great British Bake Off contestants avoid elimination during bread week
Messages written on the David Bowie mural in Brixton, south London. Bowie’s lyrics to Starman have gone under the hammer (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
David Bowie’s handwritten Starman lyrics sell for five times auction estimate
Maisie Williams (Ben Birchall/PA)
Maisie Williams reveals details of her childhood for the first time

More from The Courier

Dundee forward Niall McGinn makes it 1-0 against Hamilton in the Premier Sports Cup.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals offers made for Niall McGinn
0
Fox, left, and new United assistant Stevie Crawford
Liam Fox 'understands' Dundee United sceptics and draws Tam Courts parallel
0
Children from Puddleduck Nursery in the Beatrix Potter Garden. Picture: Kenny Smith / DCT Media
10 FREE family places to visit in Perthshire for the October holidays
0
There are a number of free activities and places for families to visit in Dundee for the October holidays.
10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Dundee for the October holidays
0
Carnoustie Tyres.
Carnoustie tyre dealer broken into five times in the past seven weeks
Football for 17s and under is just one of the free activities on offer in Fife during the October holidays.
10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Fife for the October holidays
0

Editor's Picks