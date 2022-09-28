Yoga at work recommended to improve employee mental health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Yoga at work recommended to improve employee mental health

By Press Association
September 28 2022, 8.02am
More must be done to support employee mental health, the World Health Organisation has said (PA)
Yoga at work and stress management courses for workers could help reduce mental illness in the workplace, global health leaders have said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) also said that all managers should undergo mental health training to enable them to help their employees.

The WHO, along with the International Labour Organisation, has set out new policy documents on what can be done to help improve mental health in the workplace.

The global health body’s recommendations include:

– Training mangers to support their workers’ mental health by preventing stressful work environments and responding to workers in distress.

– Improving employee awareness of mental health issues.

– Interventions “that aim to build workers’ skills in stress management” – which could include mindfulness training.

– Opportunities in the workplace for “leisure-based physical activity” which could include resistance training, strength training, walking or yoga. If these can’t be conducted in a work setting them companies should “facilitate external opportunities” for workers to take part.

– Organisations should examine employee workloads. The authors of the document wrote: “High workload increases the risk of symptoms of mental health conditions.”

– For workers in “emotional distress, psychosocial interventions such as those based on mindfulness or cognitive behavioural approaches, or problem solving training, may be considered in order to reduce these symptoms and improve work effectiveness”.

The document also highlights risks to employee mental health, including bullying and psychological violence – also known as “mobbing”.

The WHO said that around one in seven (15%) adults of working age has a mental health disorder.

Estimates suggest that 12 billion “working days” are lost evert year around the world due to depression and anxiety among workers.

And the cost to the economy is staggering – an estimated £1 trillion is lost every year from the global economy due to depression and anxiety, largely from lost productivity.

“It’s time to focus on the detrimental effect work can have on our mental health,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s director general.

“The wellbeing of the individual is reason enough to act, but poor mental health can also have a debilitating impact on a person’s performance and productivity.

“These new guidelines can help prevent negative work situations and cultures and offer much-needed mental health protection and support for working people.”

Guy Ryder, director general of the ILO, added: “As people spend a large proportion of their lives in work – a safe and healthy working environment is critical.

“We need to invest to build a culture of prevention around mental health at work, reshape the work environment to stop stigma and social exclusion, and ensure employees with mental health conditions feel protected and supported.”

